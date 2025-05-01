Autism clinic for kids opens at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Riverton

Autism spectrum disorder affects about 25,000 children in Utah. The neurodevelopmental disability manifests in myriad ways including communication difficulties, motor skill impairments, learning challenges and struggles with social interaction.

A care gap in Utah means families don’t receive autism diagnosis, evaluation and treatment quickly. The new Applied Behavior Analysis Clinic will address that gap by expanding autism services.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital celebrated the opening of the autism clinic which will allow kids (ages 2-6) to receive early intensive services such as behavioral assessment and individual/group therapy. The ABA clinic is located at the Primary Children’s Outpatient Clinic at Intermountain Riverton Hospital (3741 W. 12600 South).

“We realize there is an urgency for this and it is an exciting day because Primary Promise, for the very first time, is announcing a new focus, or a new circle of care, and that circle of care is autism services,” Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital CEO and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health Katy Welkie said. “We will support children with autism and other developmental disabilities. This milestone is only possible because of the generosity of our community.”

The ABA clinic in Riverton can expand its services thanks to a $3 million donation from Sandi Hendry, founder and CEO of Minky Couture. This is Hendry’s second gift to Primary Promise; the first was a $1 million donation to the Newborn Intensive Care initiative. She also donates thousands of mini Minky blankets to NICUs across the country.

Hendry has grandchildren with autism spectrum disorder. When she and her daughter started looking for places that provided services for children with autism, they were put on a two-year waiting list.

“When I heard Primary Promise was doing this new facility for autism, I thought there are thousands of people that need these answers, thousands of moms that lay in wait to know ‘What’s my next step?’” Hendry said. “I am grateful today to be able to donate this portion and I pray that as I grow as a businesswoman, I will be able to continue to contribute.”

Lily is a 13-year-old with autism who enjoys painting, acting, fashion and Taylor Swift. She joined her parents, Carrie and Roger, at the clinic’s grand opening celebration. The family is grateful for the services that have helped her flourish in the years following her diagnosis.

“I have found that the care providers here had such a focus on their job, which was not to hide who Lily is, and not change her personality, but to remove the anxiety so she could shine, and we could see who the real Lily is,” Carrie said.

Lily presented Hendry and Primary Promise Executive Campaign Cabinet Co-Chair Gail Miller with paintings she had created and joined them in cutting the ribbon on the new ABA clinic.

“Today, our message is very clear,” Miller said. “Autism services are crucial for healthy children and healthy communities. With your help, Primary Promise is enabling life-changing advances and advancements for children’s well-being. I would encourage every community member to join us in helping more children grow up healthier and feel supported.”

Primary Promise is an initiative to build a model health system for children. Through Intermountain Health and community philanthropic support, Primary Promise surpassed its $600 million fundraising target thanks to community generosity. As a result, leaders were able to fund this critical expansion of autism services.

To donate, visit PrimaryPromise.org. To learn more about Primary Children’s Autism Services, visit PrimaryChildrens.org/AutismServices.

“It’s been 15 years now since [Intermountain Riverton Hospital] has been here and not only has it provided a tremendous amount of medical care and attention to our residents, but they’ve been a very valuable stakeholder,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. λ