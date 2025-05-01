Olivia Dibble crowned as Miss Riverton 2025

Oliva Dibble will serve the community for the next year as Miss Riverton 2025. The 21-year-old Riverton High graduate was selected from a group of 13 young women during the Miss Riverton competition on March 29 at the Sandra N. Lloyd Community Center (12830 S. Redwood Road).

This was the first pageant competition Dibble had participated in and she said the whole experience was amazing, from getting to know the other contestants to hearing her name called on stage.

“I was very shocked but super excited,” she said. “For one month, I was with the other girls, so it was fun to experience being in that environment with them and learning about the power of womanhood and how smart and incredibly talented all of them were. It was so fun to be there with them.”

Loren DeGraaff and Jane Rutherford make up the Miss Riverton Royalty as 1st attendant and 2nd attendant, respectively. Rutherford served as 2nd attendant in last year’s Miss Riverton Royalty and is thrilled to have the chance to work with Dibble and DeGraaff.

“I’m honestly so excited about the upcoming year and so grateful that I have this opportunity again,” Rutherford said. “If I could say one thing to the girls in this community, it would be just to get yourself out there, because it’s so amazing.”

Dibble ran on the platform “The Language of Music” and said she had a deep connection with music as it helped her express herself in ways that other modalities couldn’t. She plans to use her platform to reach children in the community, especially those with cognitive disabilities, helping them to find new avenues of expression.

She plans to hold monthly music workshops, working with local schools and business partners to get the program started.

“I feel very lucky and very blessed that I get this opportunity,” Dibble said. “Since I have lived here my whole life, it feels fitting to be a representative for girls my age and for younger girls to look up to.”

The event was co-hosted by Nathan Osmond and Miss Utah 2024 Paris Matthews, a former Miss Riverton 1st Attendant. The 13 contestants were scored on a private interview with the panelists, talent, health and fitness, evening gown and an onstage conversation. The new Miss Riverton received a $2,000 scholarship with the 1st attendant winning $1,000 and the 2nd attendant receiving $500.

Dibble sang a version of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” for her talent. DeGraaff performed “Got the Sun in the Morning,” a song from the musical “Annie Get Your Gun” and Rutherford demonstrated a high-fitness performance, encouraging audience members to exercise.

Contestant Paige Johnson was presented with the All-In Award, an honor given to the participant who puts their whole heart into the experience, lifts others and demonstrates dedication.

“This award goes to someone who has embraced every moment, faced every challenge with a smile and is a light to those around her. It’s voted on by the contestants and the Miss Riverton committee,” Osmond said. “This award celebrates the one who has shown up, stood tall and proven that she’s all-in: mind, heart and spirit.”

Also competing at the event were Stella Jane Moss, Annikah Burnham, Aeris Hansen, Nyla Marcos, Chloe Tycksen, Madi Eyre, Makayla Bird, Chrystia Lance and Renée Jaime.

“[Jane and Loren] are both very smart and talented people,” Dibble said. “Jane is really awesome... She did this last year, so she knows what she’s doing. And Loren is so smart and she’s a hard worker as well. I have no doubt that we will be quite the dream team. I’m very excited to get to know them better and work with them.”

The outgoing Miss Riverton, Kylie Hallett, thanked the community for its support and appreciation. She will compete at the Miss Utah Scholarship Competition on June 12-14 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake.

“If I’ve made a difference, it’s the greatest gift I could have asked for,” Hallett said. “Body positivity didn’t start with my reign, and it won’t end tonight. You are seen, you are loved and I will continue to fight for that dream. It’s impossible for me to feel like I’m giving up this title, because my year as Miss Riverton will always be with me.” λ