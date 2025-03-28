New-look Riverton girls golf team hitting the links for the spring

The Riverton girls golf team will look a lot different this season than it did in 2024. But this year’s team members are enthusiastic about the season and are working hard to improve each day.

Riverton had seven seniors on the 2024 squad. Those players graduated, leaving some holes to fill in the varsity lineup. Add to that, two other players from last season decided not to return in 2025, so head coach Peter Fong had a big task to rebuild the team. However, it didn’t take long for Fong to see this group’s potential. He knows challenges lie ahead, but he is eager to see how the new players perform and develop.

“At first, [the players] were a little unsure of how the team will be,” Fong said. “After tryouts and preseason practices, seeing some of the new players coming in has definitely minimized the doubt. We definitely are rebuilding but are very optimistic with the talent we have this year.”

Fong wants to win as much as any coach does, and his players feel the same way. But Fong said he has other goals for the team—goals that go beyond where the team finishes in the standings. Fong wants to create an environment where the girls truly enjoy golfing and competing together.

“Obviously we would like to win and compete and be one of the top teams, but my number one goal as a coach is for the players to have fun,” he said. “I don’t want players to play if they don’t enjoy it. I try my best to make everything we do fun and relaxed but also create an atmosphere where they are able to learn and get better every day.”

The Silverwolves will have their work cut out for them in Region 2.

Riverton competes against Corner Canyon and Bingham, which finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in Class 6A a year ago. Fellow Region 2 opponent Herriman was seventh, while Mountain Ridge was 11th. Copper Hills rounds out the league. Riverton placed eighth in the 6A tournament a year ago.

To achieve its goals, Riverton needs to have fun playing and continue to learn and understand the game, Fong said. He is also urging the girls to improve in a few areas of golf, and the team is working hard in these aspects.

“I’d say the biggest area of improvement would be with our short game,” Fong said. “Last year, we lost a lot of strokes with our chipping and putting. Our girls can hit the ball well, but at any level of golf if your short game isn’t where it needs to be, then your scores will struggle.”

On the plus side, Fong said the Silverwolves have excellent team chemistry. He loves how well the players get along. He added that the girls are eager to learn.

“Our returning players are the best,” he said. “They are so friendly and inclusive and will be great leaders and examples for our new and younger players. Everyone on the team are also quick learners and are very coachable, which makes mine and my assistant coaches’ jobs a lot easier.”

Facing the likes of Corner Canyon and Bingham, among other teams, will be daunting enough, but Riverton has other challenges. The Silverwolves are a young team, with just three seniors and one junior on the squad. Fong has nine freshmen and sophomores on the team, which is positive for the future. His big task is to develop the younger players and get them acclimated to the high-school level.

Thankfully, he has some experienced, talented golfers leading the way.

Back this season is senior Ellie Anderson. She’s the top player on the squad after finishing third among Riverton players in 2024. She tied for 44th in the 6A tournament last season and is back this season intent on moving up the standings. Fong had nothing but positive things to say about his team leader. Notably, Anderson hasn’t even been golfing long.

“She joined the team for the first time as a junior and barely started golfing for the first time a few months prior to her junior season,” Fong said. “She is all-around super athletic (plays soccer and basketball), and it’s amazing to me how good she has gotten at golf having only played for just over a year.”

Another standout golfer on the team is sophomore Savannah Linford. As a freshman, she played in all of Riverton’s varsity tournaments. She was the team’s only freshman to compete at state a season ago.

“[Linford] will start off playing as our No. 2 behind Ellie and is also one of the nicest girls you’ll meet,” Fong said.

Fong said he loves his job and is grateful to have the chance to work with such an impressive group of girls.

“The reason I love coaching this team is because of the players,” he said. “They are all so fun and easily coachable. I also grew up playing golf and it’s awesome that I get to teach what I love to these players.” λ