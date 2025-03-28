Riverton boys soccer ready to challenge for region crown

Region 2 is as tough a region in boys soccer as you’ll find, but the Riverton Silverwolves won’t plan on backing down from anyone.

The Silverwolves were third in league play last season with a 7-5 record, a game behind both Bingham and Salt Lake Academy. Overall, Riverton was 8-7 a season ago. The team has some holes to fill from last year’s lineup, but head coach Paul Moizer also has some returning starts and promising newcomers at his disposal.

Moizer and his players are excited for the season and began with a positive attitude that they hope will carry throughout the year.

“I think all new seasons start with optimism,” Moizer said. “You are never sure how good the other teams are, but there is a feeling about the team that they are playing well and capable of being a good team and being successful.”

Early on, Riverton had a lot to be happy with.

The Silverwolves opened the 2025 campaign with a pair of victories, defeating Granger 4-2 on March 4 and getting past Lehi 2-0 on March 7. The 2-goal wins showcased the team’s strengths. Moizer also knows it’s a long season, and there will be plenty to work on and refine.

“We have good leaders and pass the ball well,” he said. “We have good balance in both offense and defense and are working on transitioning well. We’re looking to improve team defense and knowing when to press and making sure we are all reading the same cues.”

Because many of Riverton’s players come to the team from different clubs, they are accustomed to different coaching philosophies, playing formations and tactics. Blending those styles is imperative if Riverton is to be successful, Moizer said.

“Our biggest challenge is taking all the different styles of play they come to high school with from their clubs and molding it into a common vision,” he said.

Moizer’s goals are simple: be among the top teams in Region 2 and Class 6A. To achieve these lofty objectives, he said the boys need to come together as a team, play as a cohesive unit and communicate well on the field.

“We always want to play attractive soccer and compete for the region championship and make a good run in the state tournament,” he said. “The team needs to gel together and trust each other and work for each other. We have good players, but we need to work together to be successful.”

Through the first couple of games, Moizer liked the play and leadership of his upperclassmen. In particular, he highlighted senior midfielder Lincoln Payne, senior center back Seth Glover, senior goalkeeper Porter McInnes, senior fullback Parker Nielson, senior forward Heber MacPherson and junior midfielder Cody Thompson.

Payne was the leading goal scorer in the first two games with 2 goals, both of which game at Granger. Four other players—McPherson, Lincoln Wunderli, Austin Maleby and Spencer Blanchard—registered goals during this span. McInnes got the shutout against Lehi, with a lot of help from Nielson, Payne and others.

The Silverwolves’ final non-region game was March 13 at home against Hurricane, which followed a contest at Westlake on March 11. Region play began March 14 at home against Copper Hills. Riverton faces each of its six Region 2 foes twice. The final regular-season game is May 2 at home against Mountain Ridge. The Class 6A state tournament will begin May 9. λ