Students celebrate Carnival

To celebrate Brazil’s traditional Carnival, the Portuguese Dual Language Immersion teachers at Bluffdale Elementary School shared traditional decorations, foods, crafts and music with their students.

“It is a celebration of joy and bringing people together—that’s the main goal for the Carnival is bringing people together,” DLI teacher Larissa Carla Rodrigues Collaço said.

It’s a day students look forward to each year. They learned about Carnival traditions, made Carnival masks and bracelets and learned to dance the samba.

“What I liked the most was dancing to the Carnival songs wearing our masks,” first grader Gabriela Collaço said.

“Carnival in class was amazing! I loved creating masks and singing in Portuguese; it felt like we were really in Brazil,” second grader Elsie Cain said.

“I had so much fun dancing samba and making Brazil flag bracelets during our Carnival celebration. It was awesome learning more about Brazil and sharing it with my friends,” second-grader Nixon Haaga said.

Getting a taste of traditional Brazilian treats were a highlight of the celebration. Fifth graders enjoyed sampling fresh fruit juice.

“I thoroughly enjoyed tasting the freshly made juice, just like in Brazil,” fifth-grader Logan Hardy said.

Fourth graders tasted Brazilian snacks and third grade students sampled Brazilian hot dogs.

“So the American hot dog, you have just the bun and the hot dog and ketchup and mustard,” Collaço said. “A Brazilian hot dog, you put a lot of things inside. So depending on the region, they put different things. So, for example, where I live, we do corn, peas, tomato, olives, then we cover it with mashed potatoes and those potato sticks, then plus the mustard and ketchup that is normal.”

There are 10 countries that speak Portuguese but the Bluffdale Elementary teachers, who are all from Brazil, focus on Brazilian language, culture and holidays. Students learn about the other countries in their secondary school classes. In addition to becoming fluent in speaking Portuguese, the DLI program helps students develop interest in and better awareness and respect of cultural diversity, Collaço said.

“Teaching culture is crucial in dual immersion classrooms because it fosters empathy, enhances cognitive and social skills and promotes understanding of diverse perspectives, preparing students for a globalized world,” Collaço said.

Portuguese DLI celebrates traditional holidays throughout the year. A district-wide celebration of Festa Junina will be held May 16, 5 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. at Riverton High School. All community members are invited to watch DLI students from all grade levels showcase what they’ve learned. There will be traditional dances and games as well as food trucks selling Brazilian food.

At the end of May, DLI students will share Brazilian games and food with all Bluffdale Elementary students with the celebration of Brasilândia. Sixth grade DLI students will teach students the games and explain the foods as a way to practice their language and leadership skills.

“When the DLI classes are there, then they can only speak Portuguese, and then when the regular English classes are there, then they explain to those students in English the Brazilian traditional games,” Collaço said.λ