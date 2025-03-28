Riverton animals to temporarily receive shelter assistance from Herriman

Riverton has no animal shelter. For now.

In the meantime, the Riverton and Herriman City Councils approved an agreement in March that will see Herriman temporarily house Riverton dogs and cats in its shelter for six months until Riverton builds its own animal services building.

“We appreciate that,” Mayor Trent Staggs said of Herriman officials’ willingness to assist during the March 4 council meeting. “We expect that facility to be completed here soon and so it’s just on a temporary basis for our neighbor here to help us out with that.”

The city’s new facility, to be built as part of the Water Shop at Old Farm Park (3250 West 13680 South), was approved by the council in December as it allocated $700,000 for the design and construction of the facility. Riverton previously contracted with Stone Ridge Veterinary Clinic, but with that coming to an end, and the new facility yet to be built, city officials found their solution with Herriman.

The completion of its own animal services building is a long time coming for Riverton, who once upon a time contracted with Salt Lake County for its animal control services. Riverton voted to split from the county in July 2017 after they increased costs. And then began its seven-year partnership with Stone Ridge.

City Manager Kevin Hicks said in November that decision saved the city $1.5 million compared to what they would have paid if they stayed with Salt Lake County.

Hicks also emphasized the positive relationship the city has with Stone Ridge and the clinic’s willingness to help. Riverton will remain with Stone Ridge until June 30 of this year before temporarily switching to Herriman.

The estimated net expenditures for the first year would be about $355,000, Hicks said. In comparison, Salt Lake County, Herriman and Draper are all at least $414,000.

Herriman themselves have experienced a similar journey as Riverton, leaving Salt Lake County in 2019 establishing its own animal services unit under the police department’s umbrella.

However, in terms of shelter, the city leased space from South Jordan until December 2023 when its partnership ended. South Jordan needs its full capacity. Herriman officials signed a five-year lease for its own temporary location at 15856 South Rockwell Park Cove, while they make plans for a future shelter.

The agreement limits the types of animals Riverton can bring to Herriman to only dogs and cats. Herriman will provide shelter and care, but Riverton will provide medical attention if needed. Responsibility for picking up animals, locating owners or arranging adoptions will fall on Riverton. Riverton will pay Herriman $50 per day per animal.

With the southwest continually growing, each city has found a need to bring animal services in house as opposed to contracting out or partnering with other entities.

The cost to create Riverton’s own service, which also requires an additional full-time employee to help run the shelter, was too much for one councilmember.

Councilmember Andy Pierucci expressed reservations at the city’s plan in November and December due to the shelter’s high costs, especially relative to the small number of animals and residents served. With the impending termination of the city’s partnership with Stone Ridge, he said this might be a short-term solution that doesn’t justify such a large investment.

“I don’t believe government is good at adoption services, the private sector’s better than us at that,” he said during the December council meeting. He also voiced a preference to partner with other cities, but Hicks and Mayor Trent Staggs explained other cities or alternative clinics were explored but were not interested or had similar limitations to what the city has now.

There are intentions, Hicks said during that same meeting, to partner with nonprofits and other pet stores to help with adoptions.

Councilmember Troy McDougal preferred to build the shelter now and then find ways to make it profitable. "I would prefer we control our destiny rather than partner with another city."