New 10-acre park coming to Riverton

Riverton’s vast array of parks will have a new addition.

Ten acres of empty land located just south of Mountain View Village between 13400 South and 13800 South will be turned into a 10-acre park as part of Edge Homes development of the area.

Riverton city officials and a representative of Edge Homes presented plans and requested feedback from elected officials in early March on the Mountain Ridge development park.

“It looks beautiful, I think it’s going to be a great amenity for our city and the neighborhood,” Councilmember Tawnee McCay said during the council meeting.

Her enthusiasm wasn’t isolated either as other councilmembers expressed excitement at the park’s potential.

The park is expected to feature lighted pickleball courts, a playground, splash pad, walking paths and a soccer field on the south end with the possibility of more amenities.

“The design of this park, the value of it is you’ve got all ages that can benefit from it,” Councilmember Andy Pierucci said.

The two concerns voiced by councilmembers were about parking and water use for the splash pad in Utah’s current environment.

Officials said parking should be sufficient, street parking will be allowed but no homes of the surrounding development will face the street so parking won’t be in front of homes.

Splash pad was a recommendation by the city’s parks, recreation and trails committee as there wasn’t anything similar on the southwest side of the city.

Pierucci said the splash pad targets families and expected the demand to be quite high.

“There will be a lot of interest in something like that, especially for young families,” he said.

While Edge Homes is developing the overall area and design on the park, it will be a Riverton City park. Plans for development are expected to start on Greenford Lane on the south end of the area and build street frontage along the park.