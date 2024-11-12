Familiar foe ends Riverton’s season in girls soccer

The Riverton girls soccer team was probably tired of seeing Mountain Ridge by the end of the season.

The Silverwolves faced the Sentinels in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament on Oct. 15, making it the third meeting of the year between the two teams. Just like the previous two contests, this one went Mountain Ridge’s way—only this one sent Riverton packing.

A 4-0 loss to Mountain Ridge ended the Silverwolves’ season.

Riverton finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-12 record. The team was fifth in Region 2 with a 5-7 record. In the competitive region, Riverton had some ups and downs against some talented foes.

In the state tournament, the Silverwolves opened at home in the first round on Oct. 10 against Salt Lake Academy, another squad they had seen two times before. Riverton won games one and two against the Griffins 7-0 (Sept. 16) and 2-0 (Oct. 10). At state, the 15th-seeded Silverwolves prevailed 2-0, getting a goal in each half. Senior Ava Escobedo scored both Riverton goals, her first two of the season. Xoie Warner and Marley Johnson got assists, with sophomore goalie Daisy Johnson posting the shutout. It was Riverton’s fifth shutout of the year, the third against Salt Lake Academy.

Mountain Ridge once again proved to be too much for Riverton when the two teams matched up in the second round. After playing close in the first half and trailing just 1-0 at the break, Riverton couldn’t keep up in the second. Mountain Ridge added three goals after halftime to win convincingly. Riverton was held scoreless for the sixth time of the season.

Statistically, Riverton enjoyed balanced scoring and had contributions from several players.

Two Silverwolves—juniors Ellie Anderson and Warner—led the way with five goals. Warner also paced the team in assists with six. A quartet of players were next in scoring with freshman Bella Clark, junior Katie Cole, senior Brindee Jones and junior Leah Larson adding three goals each. Cole contributed three assists as well.

In the net, Johnson had 3.5 shutouts while goalie Ashlyn Oman, just a freshman, saw some time and recorded 1.5 shutouts.

This past season, Riverton had some challenging outings, but the team was competitive most of the time, even in defeat. The Silverwolves lost a trio of games by a single goal and another—at Corner Canyon on Aug. 27—in a shootout. Three more losses were by two goals. Aside from its three wins over Salt Lake Academy, Riverton also enjoyed a 3-1 triumph over Bingham on Sept. 5, a 2-1 win over Herriman on Sept. 17 and a 2-0 shutout of Bingham on Oct. 1.

There is some optimism for next season, with experience and talent coming back to the team. Riverton will welcome back five of its top six scorers in 2025 as well as two goalkeepers. Juniors Sara Briganti and Escobedo will also return to the Silverwolves, bolstering the team’s lineup and prospects for next season.

Players will not get much of a rest, as most team members will play club ball between now and August when the 2025 campaign gets underway. Riverton will remain in Class 6A’s Region 2.λ