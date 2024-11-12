Silverwolves place fifth in state boys golf tournament

In Utah high school sports, Class 6A boasts some excellent boys golf teams. The field is deep and talented, with multiple players shooting below par. Though Riverton couldn’t match the scores of the top two teams, Corner Canyon and Lone Peak, at the Class 6A state tournament on Oct. 14 and 15, the Silverwolves made a strong showing, placing fifth overall.

Riverton shot a 10-over par, five shots in back of American Fork, which placed fourth. Third-place Herriman was 6-under par. Corner Canyon and Lone Peak blew away the field with a minus-38 and minus-31, respectively.

The Silverwolves were 10 shots ahead of the sixth-place team, Farmington. Junior Jaxon Erickson, senior Hayden Stewart, sophomore Lincoln Judd, senior Austin Bennion, senior Andrew Huff and junior Warren Fisher teamed up to shoot a two-day total of 586, 294 on day one and 292 on day two.

Erickson was Riverton’s top performer on the day. He tied with three other players for 10th place, shooting a minus-4. Erickson was consistent, shooting a 70 on both days. He made three birdies on day one and six on day two’s second round. Erickson never had a hole where he was more than one under par. On 31 of the 36 holes, he shot even par or better.

Bennion had the next-best showing at the tournament for Riverton. He placed 23rd overall with a plus-4, shooting 148. He shot a 75 in the first round and improved to a 73 on day two. He had a birdie on day one and shot two birdies the following day to finish strong.

Not far down the leader board were Stewart and Judd, who tied for 28th and 33rd, respectively. Stewart shot a 149 plus-5, while Judd was just one shot behind at a 150 plus-6. Stewart had two first-round birdies, one on hole 11 and one on hole 17. He followed that up with four birdies on day two, including one on the last hole that solidified his No. 28 spot. Judd had two birdies in each round.

Meanwhile, Huff was at plus-9, shooting a 76 and a 77 for a two-day total of 153. He placed 50th overall. He had a strong first round with five birdies, and he added two more birdies in the second round.

Fisher made the cut too, shooting 168 plus-24 to contribute to his team’s success. He shot an 86 in the first round and improved to an 82 the next day.

Riverton could be a factor in the 6A race in 2025.

Erickson will be back next season. Considering that seven of the nine players above him (and two of the three players tied with him) graduate this school year, Erickson will be one to watch in 2025. Judd and Fisher will also be back to bolster the varsity team’s lineup and Riverton chances of repeating in the top five of the state tournament. Head coach Kelly Pehrson will be looking for some junior varsity players and newcomers to take the next step and assume more responsibility next year. λ