Riverton gymnasts approach momentous collegiate signing day

Both Riverton residents, Ava Jackson and Sage Curtis have trained at Olympus Gymnastics in South Jordan since they were around 5 years old, making Nov. 13 a momentous day 13 years in the making.

It’s signing day where they’ll officially commit to their chosen university for the upcoming year.

Jackson and Curtis’ graduating class from Olympus Gymnastics is the largest under owner and head coach Ryan Kirkham who coaches bars and coach Jessica Duke McDonough who coaches beam and floor.

Seven seniors from across the valley including the cities of Riverton, South Jordan, Cottonwood Heights and Draper and one from Park City will sign to attend universities with nationally acclaimed gymnastics programs. Six of them have earned full-ride scholarships as 5-, 4- and 3-star recruits to their respective schools.

“It's very rare to have as much talent as we do on our team, all at the same time, they're all really, really, really talented, driven and accomplished athletes,” Kirkham said. “We have a lot of fun, but we also are very driven by producing high-level athletes and trying to help them reach their full potential as athletes.”

This year's recruits include Jackson who will be attending Ohio State University and Curtis who will be attending University of Utah, as well as Sophie Stuart, Sophie Schriever, Hayli Westerlind, Zoe Hale and Finley Weldon who will be attending the University of California Berkeley, University of Washington, the University of Missouri, Brigham Young University and Iowa State University, which are some of the top in the country for gymnastics per the National Collegiate Scouting Association.

Olympus Gymnastics has been recognized nationally. In 2021, it was officially announced as the top club in the country and scored as one of the best clubs in the country since then. In 2023, the top recruit of the country came from Olympus.

Kirkham said that the cohesive coaching style from the lower levels to higher levels at Olympus makes it so athletes can feel comfortable progressing and reach new heights.

“It's an environment where kids can thrive and make mistakes, and it's OK,” he said.

What made all the difference for Jackson was the team and camaraderie she felt during her time at Olympus.

“I've never met a group of girls or seen another team that truly wants and roots for each other's successes as much as their own,” Jackson said. “We as a team come together to push each other and ourselves.”

“The team and the environment that our coaches, Jess and Ryan, have created for us has changed my life for the better,” she said. “I'm just really excited to be part of a program that's building a legacy.”

As signing day approaches, the excitement rises.

Curtis is one of two of the graduating class members to stay in the state, along with Zoe Hale who will attend BYU in the fall. Curtis will be one of the newest Red Rocks at the University of Utah, which has been her dream since before she started at Olympus.

“That was my No. 1 starting and, I mean, even after all the visits, it was still my No. 1,” Curtis said. “This is where I was meant to be—this is the coaching staff and the team that I want to be a part of, and this is where I fit in over the other schools.” λ



