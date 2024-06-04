Riverton makes semifinals in girls lacrosse with Davenport, Butterfield leading the way

W

hile its hopes and dreams of winning a state title didn’t pan out, the Riverton girls lacrosse team accomplished much in 2024.

The Silverwolves took first in a highly competitive Region 3, going 9-1 in league play. Riverton finished two games ahead of Mountain Ridge and scored a region-high 303 goals on the year. In fact, Riverton’s goal total was tops in Class 6A and fourth in the entire state.

Unfortunately for Riverton, it was a region foe that ended its season.

In the 6A state tournament semifinals, Riverton lost a heartbreaker to Mountain Ridge—the same team it had defeated twice during the regular season. But in the game that decided which team would vie for the state title, Riverton fell 13-12. The Silverwolves, top seed in the tournament, were 16-3 overall this season.

Two team leaders, in particular, helped to engineer a successful season filled with accomplishments. Bella Butterfield, a senior attacker, and Kaitlyn Davenport, a senior midfielder, were among the top players on the field on any given day.

Davenport was fifth on the team in scoring with 65 points this season. She was fifth in goals scored with 41 and tied for fourth with 24 assists. She also paced the team with 86 ground balls and was second in caused turnovers with 32. Meanwhile, Butterfield was sixth in scoring. Her 28 goals with sixth-best on the team, while her assist total of 27 tied for second. She had 34 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. Both players will be tough to replace next season.

Davenport started playing nearly 10 years ago after her father—who played lacrosse—got the entire family into the sport. Butterfield began her career seven years ago when future Riverton teammate and friend Maggie Bird got her interested. Both players have relished their time as Silverwolves’ team members.

“I enjoy the team bonding and how much time we get to spend together,” Butterfield said. “Coming straight from wrestling season, which is such an individual game, it’s nice to have a team to bond with during practice and games. This team has more chemistry than I’ve ever seen. When we play together as a team, we play some really good lacrosse. We trust each other and we’re always sharing the glory with everyone.”

Davenport echoes those sentiments.

“Riverton has the best lacrosse team ever,” she said. “We have a chemistry that no other team has. We are all best friends and know how to play well together so that we can control the game. We get things done but have fun while doing it. I love them so much.”

Davenport loves lacrosse for the excitement of getting a goal or causing a turnover. She enjoys seeing her hard work pay off and translate into success on the field. She also believes she is an all-purpose player who brought a lot to the team during her time at Riverton. She was the team MVP and region MVP last season as a junior.

“One thing that I’m good at is the draw,” Davenport said. “I’m the draw taker on my team, and I’m currently ranked 19th in the nation for best draw percentage. I also feel like I’m a pretty well-rounded player where I make a difference on defense and attack. I also get a ton of ground balls and caused turnovers.”

Butterfield made a living on the lacrosse field with her passing ability and vision. Unselfish, she was always looking to set up teammates for goals.

“Personally, I think that my strength is my speed and sharing the ball,” Butterfield said. “I’m not a driver, but I always look for assists, and I can get it down the field really quick when needed.”

Butterfield had hoped to rack up 30 assists, which she nearly accomplished. Her goal for the team was to get past the second round, which the Silverwolves achieved. Davenport wanted to win the state title, which the team just missed out on. However, the Region 2 title was something she marked down as a goal. She also set out each game to be someone that could affect every game.

“Individually my overall goal is just to be a player that makes a difference,” Davenport said. “I want to be someone that needs to be on the field rather just a body on the field.”

Now that her high school career and playing days at Riverton are over, Davenport plans to study cosmetology at Paul Mitchell in Logan. She wants to be a hairstylist for her career. Butterfield intends to be a collegiate athlete—but not in lacrosse. A standout wrestler, she will take her talents in that sport to the next level.

“My post high school plans are to wrestle at the college level and hopefully earn some cool awards,” Butterfield said.

Both Butterfield and Davenport credit their fathers as significant influences in their lacrosse careers as well as in other aspects of life. Other key figures have playing big roles too.

“I have had so many coaches that have been mentors to me, like Joey Dorton and Hannah Kelleher, but my biggest mentor is definitely my dad,” Davenport said. “He has actually been my legit coach for a long time, and the times he wasn’t, he would still motivate me and help me improve. Most of the credit should definitely go to my dad, David Davenport.”

“My dad has always been one of my biggest mentors along with my biggest supporter by far,” Butterfield said. “He’s such an example to me and always pushes me to do better. Both of my coaches (lacrosse and wrestling) have also been major mentors and role models in my life. They’ve both pushed me harder than I knew I could, and they’ve given me opportunities to become better at my sport and have also made me a better person.” λ