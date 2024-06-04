Riverton has solid first season of boys volleyball with Van Horn big reason why

The inaugural season of boys volleyball as a sanctioned sport in Utah high school play was a successful one at Riverton.

For the Silverwolves, the season ended a bit earlier than the coaches and players had hoped, but that didn’t detract from the accomplishments of the 2024 campaign. In a tough Region 2, Riverton placed third with a 6-4 record. The team was an impressive 25-6 and won its first eight matches and 15 of its first 16.

The Silverwolves counted on multiple players for leadership and big plays on the court. Among the top players was Harrison Van Horn. The junior setter helped guide the team through a strong regular season and into the Class 6A playoffs. In the tournament, Riverton, the sixth seed, suffered an upset at the hands of 11th-seeded Bingham, 3-2 on May 16 in the second round. Riverton had defeated Bingham twice during the regular season, but the third time wasn’t the charm.

Van Horn and his teammates regrouped and reeled off three victories in the consolation bracket, beating Copper Hills 2-0, Corner Canyon 2-0 and Farmington 2-1 to capture eighth place in the tournament.

Being part of the first Riverton boys volleyball team was special for Van Horn.

“The best thing about being on the Riverton tram is the team itself,” he said. “I get to play volleyball with some great guys and coaches; they push me to want to be a better person and athlete.”

Boys volleyball may be new to the Utah high schools as a sanctioned sport, but the game isn’t new to Van Horn. He spent the previous three years on a club team. He also grew up watching family members play. He loves the team aspect of the sport and how everyone has to work together as one.

“I love the speed of it and the competition,” he said. “Each player has a role, but it takes a team to get the win. I love being a part of that.”

Of course, being good at volleyball, like any sport, requires skill and talent. Players need to be physically fit, react well, have good balance and coordination, and possess speed, strength and agility. Van Horn has these attributes, along with other traits that have helped him excel on the court. He believes having a good attitude is crucial and that this enabled him to play well and be a good example.

“I stay positive and don’t bring negativity onto the court,” he said. “I leave it all on the court every game.”

With one more season to play, Van Horn is excited to improve his game and be an even bigger asset to the team as a senior. He wants to improve his strength and endurance and hoping to grow a few more inches. Van Horn will aim as a senior to be someone that can affect every moment of every match. He has lofty goals in 2025.

“As an individual athlete, I am hoping to have more of an impact on the court,” he said. “Hoping for more W’s and to win state.”

Though he is focusing on his senior season and helping to get the Silverwolves farther in the state tournament, he has already set some post-high school goals. He wants to play volleyball at Brigham Young University and plans to serve a volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Van Horn has a humble demeanor and knows he couldn’t have become the player he is without dedicated coaches and supportive family members.

“I don’t know that I have a specific mentor,” he said. “I have had some great coaches and teammates. But my success I would say I owe a lot to my family just giving me opportunities to improve and grow as an athlete, and for being loud on the sidelines.” λ