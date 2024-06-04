Miss Riverton reviews her reign

When her role as Miss Riverton came to an end, Haylee Lamb looked back on a year that brought a lot of challenges and growth. It will be bittersweet as she relinquishes her crown to a new Miss Riverton, but she wouldn’t change any part of the experience.

“A lot of hard things happened this year with school and life changes but being Miss Riverton has been the one constant light throughout it all,” Lamb said. “Being able to serve my community and be a representative for Riverton has been life changing. I will forever be so grateful for the opportunity.”

After graduating from Riverton High, and earning an associate’s degree at Utah State University Eastern, Lamb had hoped to enter the Weber State University radiology program. When that fell through, she had to reevaluate her goals, deciding if radiology is the right career or if there’s something else she’d rather learn.

The 22-year-old served as Miss Riverton with the community service initiative of promoting special needs education and inclusion. She considered a career in special needs education, serving as a special education aide at Riverton High this year, but would rather volunteer her time with the disability population.

“One of my favorite things was working with the Columbus Community Center,” Lamb said. “They are a special needs organization where they have day programs and housing for those with disabilities. We were able to do an art auction where all the art was made by the students and we also did a talent show for them. To be able to show their talents was really amazing.”

Representing Riverton City will be an experience she’ll cherish for her lifetime. With more than 800 volunteer hours as Miss Riverton, she got to learn about the city and its residents in a new way.

“You get to wear the Miss Riverton sash across your heart so people know who you are and where you’re from,” Lamb said. “It’s important to show how service-oriented and how loving our community is. This has been the best experience ever and I’m so sad to see this opportunity end.”

Lamb is now preparing for the Miss Utah competition that will be held June 13-15 at Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South). She and her best friend, Miss Herriman Scarlet Lankford, will compete for the Miss Utah crown and thousands of dollars in scholarships.

While working with a personal trainer to get ready for the Miss Utah event, Lamb became interested in physical health and nutrition, and she might pursue a career in exercise science.

The 2024 Miss Riverton Scholarship Competition was held Saturday, June 1 (after the City Journals deadline). Lamb got emotional when talking about turning the role of Miss Riverton over to a new representative.

“I’m going to be a mess,” she said. “I would say to the new Miss Riverton, soak it all up because it goes by so fast. Realize that you are a representative for the city and people are going to look to you as a role model. Just bask in that because it is an amazing opportunity.” λ