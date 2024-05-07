Jordan District Art Show held at the Old Dome Meeting Hall

Dozens of students from high schools in Jordan District participated in the district’s art show featuring paintings, sculpture, photography and drawings. The pieces were displayed at the Old Dome Meeting Hall in Riverton (1452 W. 12600 South) through May 1.

Best in Show winners were Kaidence Vance (Copper Hills) for her oil painting “A Composition of Yellow, Blue and a Grapefruit”; Autumn Mead (Herriman) for her Bamboo Breeze teapot set; and Marjorie Cruz (West Jordan) for her photograph “Patchwork”.

The next art display at the Old Dome will be the Utah State PTA Reflections Finalists Art Exhibit from May 13 through June 5. The exhibit will be open Monday through Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call 385-237-3421. Λ