State power Riverton baseball again has high hopes

Over the years, Riverton High School hasn’t just fielded a baseball team; they’ve built a program—a strong one.

Just two years removed from a state championship, the Silverwolves once again have set some lofty goals and expectations. The 2024 season has the same outlook as other recent seasons have for the squad.

“Our goals are to be region and state champions,” head coach Jay Applegate said.

Riverton followed up its state championship in 2022 with a Region 3 title a year ago. The Silverwolves were 12-3 in league play, a game ahead of Mountain Ridge and Copper Hills. Overall, the team went 21-7 and lost to American Fork in bracket play of the Class 6A tournament.

This season, Riverton competes in Region 3 of 6A. The Silverwolves see mostly the same teams in league action as it did a year ago. Copper Hills, Herriman, Mountain Ridge and Bingham are part of the region. However, West Jordan moved to 5A, and Corner Canyon has joined the new group.

It’s a daunting task for the Silverwolves but one Applegate and his players look forward to tackling.

“The kids need to perform and come together,” Applegate said. “Our strength is our hitting. We also have depth in our pitching when we are healthy.”

Riverton started this season with a 4-2 record. Weather has made things a little difficult, as rain and snow have caused some changes in practice and game scheduling. The Silverwolves lost game one at home against Layton, 6-4. This preceded a 6-4 win over the same American Fork team that knocked them out of last year’s playoffs as well as a 9-8 win over Farmington on March 16. Riverton earned a victory over Cyprus on March 19 by the count of 9-5. The Silverwolves triumphed over Jordan 7-4 on March 21.

Riverton participated in the Desert Classic National Invitational, falling to Cypress, California, 12-6 on March 25. The tournament ran through March 29.

The Silverwolves will play each team in its region three times in consecutive three-game series. Region 2 games begin April 9 with Mountain Ridge and wrap up with a series with Bingham May 7, 8 and 10. The 6A state tournament begins May 11 and continues through May 24 and 25.

For Riverton to make another run in the tournament, Applegate would like to see the players work on their mental toughness. It will also be important for the team to avoid injuries and stay healthy.

There are plenty of talented players across the lineup for Riverton. Applegate pointed out several players who will make an impact this season. He loves the play of Zach Edwards, Carson Moody, Drake Piersall, Alex Vernon, Cooper Hansen, Dylan Zullo, Easton Hicks and Kaden Allred.

“We have eight players who have signed at the next level,” Applegate said.

Applegate is in his 24th year as coach of the team. He has a career record at the school of 363-224. Riverton has three consecutive 20-win seasons.

"I love watching the players succeed," Applegate said. "I enjoy seeing them bond together."