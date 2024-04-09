Residents and businesses honored at the annual Riverton Awards event

Riverton City and the South Valley Chamber joined forces to recognize and honor businesses and people in the community who contribute to the city’s success.

Scott Reid, a lifelong resident of Riverton, was presented with the Mayor’s Service Award. Since high school, Reid has volunteered at city events and has been selected to serve as the chair of the newly formed Riverton Community Arts.

“Scott Reid is an enduring example of selfless service in our community,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “He has been a reliable volunteer for many decades at our city events and on Riverton City’s citizen advisory committees…I selected Scott to receive this year’s Mayor’s Service Award to highlight his generous spirit that helps make Riverton a great place to live.”

Alma Lopez was named Business Woman of the Year. Her bakery, Cakes by Edith (1515 W. 12600 South), is family-owned and offers custom cakes and traditional Mexican breads. Lopez is a Utah Valley University graduate with a degree in entrepreneurship. She said working with her mom in the shop has been a way to keep tradition alive.

Business Man of the Year is Samer Salih, owner of Dalia Real Estate. After Salih came to America in 2008, he built his commercial real estate business where he continues to provide service to his clients.

The South Valley Chamber Apex Award was presented to Ken and Sarah Greer, owners of Kiwi Real Estate (12345 S. Redwood Road). The Greer’s program, Serving Utah Heroes, helps first responders, educators, healthcare workers and military service members save money when buying or selling a home.

“It’s really nice to be recognized for the hard work that we do,” Sarah Greer said. “We do what we can within our community and it’s nice to be recognized for this.”

Detective Jason Ruch was given the Excellence in Public Safety Award. Ruch has served with the Riverton Police Department since its inception in 2019. The award credited his work ethic over the last year where he handled several cases, including a sexual assault investigation. His efforts to locate other victims led to an arrest and prosecution.

Named as Outstanding City Employee, Riverton City code enforcement officer Oscar Juarez was praised for his work resolving ordinance complaints with residents. It was noted during the award presentation that Juarez takes pride in his duties and often goes above and beyond to help the community.

Owned and operated by Mark Moak, Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe (1276 W. 12600 South) was awarded Business of the Year. The cafe offers part-time job opportunities and serves as a gathering place for the community. Additionally, Chubby’s supports local events and holds fundraisers for police officers, survivors of sexual violence, youth sports teams and more.

“Chubby’s has fast become a favorite among residents,” Staggs said. “Centered in the middle of the city, owner Mark Moak has strived to make the restaurant a gathering place for the community. Today, Chubby’s employs many part-time employees who are often teenagers learning how to work hard and be part of the team. They regularly help run fundraisers to benefit police officers, survivors of sexual violence, youth baseball teams and many others.” λ