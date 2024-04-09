With new coach, Riverton softball once again looking to be on top

Some sports programs expect nothing short of being the best every year. The Riverton High School softball team is a perfect example.

The Silverwolves are a perennial power in the state, evidenced by the team’s three state titles since 2016, including back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. Even last year, when the team didn’t claim the top prize, it still went 21-5, shared the Region 3 title with Bingham with an 8-2 mark and advanced just one game shy of the championship bracket in the Class 6A state tournament.

Riverton hopes to bring home another trophy this season, this time with a new coach.

“Our goals are to take region and take state,” first-year head coach Whitley Haimin said. “We’re big fans of process goals, so we’ve come together as a team to set those goals and expectations. We’ve defined what a successful day looks like and strive to keep each other accountable every single day, practice, game, pitch and rep.”

Haimin didn’t set the goals herself but included the players in the discussion as well. The team focuses on doing the little things each day.

“Our team came up with the expectations to always control the controllables—always be a good teammate; make adjustments within each at bat, pitch, situation, game, etc.; risk it all and go all out; stay focused and locked in; succeed and fail in a forward direction and more,” she said. “We believe if we can focus on the small controllables, we’ll achieve our outcome-based goals.”

The approach has been highly successful for the team.

This season, the Silverwolves did what they usually do: get off to a good start. Riverton was 8-1 through nine games and were 2-0 in their first two Region 2 games. Riverton beat Copper Hills 10-2 on March 19 and took down rival Bingham 12-4.

When you’ve built a program like the one Riverton softball has, there is a positive mindset and certain attitude that permeates the team. The Silverwolves once again have strong leaders, talented players, hard workers and good teammates.

“Our strengths are the overall culture and all-around leadership within this team,” Haimin said. “We obviously have incredible talent, but I’m beyond impressed at the amount of selflessness and genuine care that these kids have for each other and all others. They’re just good humans. They love the grind, they love to compete, but they also are each other’s biggest supporters, which we love to see.”

In fact, it’s that success and those high expectations that sometimes pose challenges.

Haimin doesn’t want the pressure of winning to get to the players, but she knows that can be something the players have to overcome.

“Our biggest challenge is facing the ‘Riverton softball pressure,’” she said. “Riverton Softball has been a powerhouse in our state, and it seems like many of us feel like we have to live up to a certain expectation. But I also believe that with who we lost from past years, many have and are doubting us. So, there could be some added outside pressures for sure. But I firmly believe that pressure is a privilege, and it’s only teaching and preparing us more for what’s to come and ultimately, the opportunity to accomplish great things. We may have some big goals, but we’ll stay focused on our controllables and continue to play one day at a time, one pitch at a time.”

There is no shortage of talented, skilled, experienced players standing out on this year’s team.

A good mix of younger players and upperclassmen are producing for the Silverwolves, and the team excels at every position. Sophomore pitcher Peyton Sanchez has been a star, as has senior centerfielder Tessa Hogue. Junior Brooke Tacke and senior shortstop/second baseman/pitcher Lily Heitz are also ones to watch.

“[Sanchez] has totally led our team on the mound and has been a huge contributor in our success thus far,” Haimin said. “She’s also great offensively and has contributed on both sides of the ball. [Hogue] has been a great leadoff as a triple threat lefty at the plate, has speed on the bases, a high softball IQ and is debatably the best CF in Utah. She’s also a huge leader and great example on and off the field. [Tacke] has been a great leader and solid behind the plate for us. She works well with our pitchers, has a high softball IQ, is a great communicator and has offensively been super successful. [Heitz] has been incredibly clutch and leads the team in RBIs and on-base percentage. Defensively, we’ve asked a lot of her, and she’s done a phenomenal job. Before this season, she’s been an outstanding second baseman, and this year, we moved her to shortstop and then is also our main pitcher behind [Sachez]. Lily rises to the occasion regardless of the adversity.”

Maggie Hamblin, a sophomore first baseman, third baseman and infielder, along with Baylee Martinez, a junior third baseman, have also been stalwarts this season and should continue to do big things.

“[Hamblin] is next level and most likely the best first baseman in the state,” Haimin said. “I’ve never seen a high school softball player hit a ball farther than Maggie. She’s been huge for us offensively but has also made some incredible defensive plays. She’s super athletic and has such a smooth glove. We could throw her anywhere and she’d be successful. [Martinez] is debatably the best third baseman in the state. She’s got a glove like no one else and has been super clutch for us defensively. She’s also phenomenal offensively and has had some big-time moments at the plate for us.”

Haimin also loves the play of senior right fielder Braylee Shields, junior left fielder Camryn O’Farrell and junior shortstop/second baseman Maycee Madsen.

Riverton faces every region foe twice concluding with a May 7 game at Corner Canyon. Following two more nonleague outings, Riverton will jump into the state tournament where they will be a favorite to win another 6A title.

“I feel incredibly lucky that, with this being our first year coaching here, they’ve welcomed my staff and me with wide open arms,” Haimin said. “I love that this group knows how to have a good time, all while being inclusive and purposeful in whatever our task at hand is. We know how to work hard, but we also know how to support each other and have fun at the exact same time. Who doesn’t love that kind of environment?” λ