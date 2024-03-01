Riverton’s Not Your Parent’s Art Show highlights young artists

In February, the Riverton Old Dome Meeting Hall gallery featured art created by youth from ages 7 months to 18 years old. The Not Your Parent’s Art Show had nearly 200 submissions that showcased talented artists who live in Riverton and the South Valley area.

“This is one of my favorite exhibitions each year. I love seeing how talented and creative our youth can be and hearing the stories that inspired their work,” Riverton Arts Administrator Vicki Wartman saisd. “My hope is to encourage youth to color outside the lines and use art to express themselves. I truly believe in Pablo Picasso’s quote ‘Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.’”

The Old Dome Meeting Hall will be the site for Jordan School District art exhibits in April. Visit rivertonutah.gov/exhibits to

