Riverton’s New City Manager Excited about the Future

Craig Giles has been sworn in as the new city manager for Riverton. He left his position as city manager for Smithfield to take the post. His first day on the job was Sept. 25, 2023.

“It just seemed like a really good time in my life to make a career change,” he said. “I loved Smithfield, but I’ve always wanted to be back along the Wasatch Front. After 8 ½ years, the timing was perfect to move on.”

He’s worked in city government for 16 years, and in Smithfield helped the city with its rapid residential and commercial growth. He has also worked for Kaysville and South Salt Lake city governments.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said Giles has “vast leadership experience, having previously served as the public works director. Maintaining project schedules and expectations for multiple million-dollar projects were executive functions he excelled at.”

Giles earned a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and completed graduate school at Brigham Young University. He praised the city staff at Riverton, saying “I’m quite excited. They’ve been great to work with and they’re very dedicated to serving the city.”

Riverton’s continued growth presents challenges he’s looking forward to addressing, including infrastructure, transportation, keeping up with residents’ demands and controlling finances.

“We have to constantly look out for our residents, controlling costs as best we can even as prices go up on things every year,” he said. “Fiscal responsibility is very important and something I know all of us at Riverton are working hard to maintain.”

New construction on the Bangerter Highway interchange at 13400 South is a big priority for the city. The Utah Department of Transportation is working on ways to make traffic flow better at that interchange. Giles is also looking forward to the remodel of the community center, which will include a new plaza, pavilions, restrooms and a small amphitheater. He says it will be a great location for local arts. The interior of the center should be complete later this winter and he hopes the exterior will be finished in April.

“Craig’s background operating in small and mid-size cities gives him a great sense of our culture and an ability to safeguard our priority of maintaining Riverton’s close-community qualities,” Staggs said. “Craig will ensure our city staff fulfills all that is expected of the city and more. Riverton City is continuing to prove to the state that a fiscally conservative government can provide for the needs of our residents without raising taxes. Our discipline over the years is attracting like-minds like Craig’s to help us increase the quality of our municipal services without placing on our taxpayers’ shoulders the burden of increased taxes.”

Staggs said Riverton elected officials and staff are united behind these strategic priorities. “We will continue to execute our plan to benefit our citizens today and provide for the city’s future for generations to come.”

Giles and his wife Carrie have one son who is studying education at USU and who plans to become an English teacher. λ