Riverton girls soccer looking to be a factor in revamped Region 2

With seven returning starters, optimism has been high with the Riverton girls soccer program. So far, the team is more than holding its own in a new region.

Previously playing in Region 3, Riverton is now in Region 2. The Silverwolves still face Copper Hills, Bingham, Mountain Ridge and Herriman. But now Corner Canyon and Real Salt Lake Academy are region opponents, as well. Both new foes are strong and pose big challenges to Riverton.

Last season, the Silverwolves were 10-8 overall and finished second behind Bingham in Region 3 with a 7-3 mark. Riverton lost 3-2 to Roy in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament. This season started off solidly, with the Silverwolves going 3-3 in their first six games. They were also 1-1 two games into the region portion of the schedule.

Head coach Paul Mozier is pleased with the girls’ play but knows they can get even better. Ultimately, he and the players are aiming for a league title.

“We want to compete for a region championship and have a good showing in the state tournament,” he said. “The girls are working hard and really working toward improving as a team and playing good soccer.”

Last year’s leading scorer Ellie Anderson was slated to return to the team, but she had a knee injury this past winter playing basketball. She had surgery and is unavailable. That has left a void in the Silverwolves’ attack. Mozier has expressed concern with the offense and knows the team needs to be more prolific scoring goals to be successful. Riverton was shut out in its first two contests and had another game in which it didn’t score, a 1-0 loss to Corner Canyon on Aug. 22.

Still, Riverton boasts some talented players and key team members. Mozier mentioned senior midfielder Emmalee Christensen, who “drives the team forward and is a tireless worker on the field.” Center backs Sienna Jenson, a sophomore, and Brindee Jones, a junior, are “really solid and will keep us in a lot of games,” Mozier said. Both players played at nationals this summer with their club teams, with Jones’ team winning the championship.

Through ups and downs, Mozier enjoys leading the Riverton team. He said the players do their best on the field and are easy to coach.

“They are hardworking and the nicest group of girls,” he said. “They are very coachable and respectful and a lot of fun.”

Riverton plays through the end of September when it hosts Copper Hills in the regular season finale Sept. 28. The Class 6A state tournament will take place starting Oct. 5 with the first three rounds being held on teams’ home fields. λ