Ribbon cutting opens Bingham Creek Regional Park

When completed, Bingham Creek Regional Park will be the largest park in Salt Lake County. At 160 acres, it will surpass Sugar House Park’s 110-acre space. Local government officials gathered on June 22 to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the first phase of the park that includes multi-purpose sports fields, playground equipment and the start of an extensive trail system.

Located at 5000 W. 10200 South, the park will serve residents on the southwest side of the Salt Lake Valley. The much-anticipated park was the result of collaboration between Salt Lake County and the City of South Jordan.

“I know that many of you who have been a part of this for 15 years feel like this took forever, but I feel like it was only yesterday when [South Jordan] Mayor [Dawn] Ramsey and I were here during Covid, socially-distancing in masks, on dirt, looking around thinking this is going to be something one day,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

The park is an $18 million investment, with the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks program contributing $13.2 million, $1.5 million from the county’s general fund and $3 million from the City of South Jordan.

Bingham Creek Regional Park is only one-third complete. Once the park is finished in a few years, it will include a splash pad, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, and a connective network of trails.

The park is owned and operated by the Bingham Creek Regional Park Authority, an interlocal agreement created to establish effective governance. The seven-member board will consist of residents and merit employees to initiate rules, manage the park’s budget and create long-term planning.

“You should all know that it’s kind of a big deal,” Ramsey said. “It’s significant that every one of you has representation in how this park will grow and be managed and function because of the unique partnership of a Park Authority Board.”

The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony in the afternoon with additional events in the evening including food trucks, lawn games, a scavenger hunt, kite flying, face painting and a solar telescope.

Noticing the anticipation and excitement on the kids’ faces at the event, Wilson expressed her own enthusiasm for the future. “It’s not just about what they’re experiencing today, but what they’ll experience next week and the months and the years to come,” she said. “And that’s especially exciting.”

Visit BinghamCreekRegionalPark.org for more information.