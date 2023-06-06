Mayor Trent Staggs recognized by U.S. Global Leadership Coalition for Community Leadership

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs was recently honored by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition for his advocacy work in promoting U.S. global leadership as an effective way to strengthen local communities. At a ceremony held at the Old Dome Meeting Hall in Riverton on March 22, Staggs was presented with the USGLC Global Statesman Award in front of family, friends and local leaders as recognition of his exemplary service and leadership.

“I believe in the success of America’s communities,” Staggs said. “The success of Riverton, my community, starts with my neighbors here at home and is bolstered by the strength of the international community. I know that what happens around the world matters locally, and continued prosperity in Riverton means leveraging global leadership to support our local community and drive our economic success.”

Staggs also serves as a member of USGLC’s Utah Advisory Committee and signed a Mayoral Proclamation in 2021 that declared Dec. 14 as Global Engagement Day.

“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Staggs because he has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home,” Liz Schrayer said, President and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. “Let’s face it, mayors across the country are on the frontlines every day, addressing global issues that are now kitchen table issues – from the pandemic to our economy – that matter to their constituents. They uniquely understand that America simply can’t ignore what happens outside our borders.”

Staggs hopes that Riverton will become a hub for medicine and healthcare, finance and technology, given Utah’s contribution of 410,000 jobs to the state’s $17.7 billion foreign export business. Schrayer expressed her admiration for Staggs’ advocacy work.

“Mayors, like Mayor Staggs, are stepping up, knowing that diplomacy and development are essential to the health, safety and economic interests of every American family. It’s exciting to recognize them,” Schrayer said.

Since its annual Tribute Celebration in December 2021, USGLC has recognized nearly 100 mayors across the United States for their leadership in addressing global issues that affect their constituents. Schrayer concluded by commending mayors like Staggs for stepping up and acknowledging that diplomacy and development are vital to the health, safety, and economic interests of every American family.