Riverton High School student band wins second place in region, state Battle of the Bands

“Nameless,” a band made up of Riverton High School students, has had a successful run at the region and state Battle of the Bands competitions this year. They won second place in the region competition in March and went on to win second place in the state competition in April.

“The Utah PTA Student Leadership Commission sponsors Battle of the Bands, a yearly event where bands from high schools across the state come together to compete for prizes,” states the Utah PTA website. “We also have some great sponsors who have provided recording sessions and performance opportunities to give our students more exposure to get their music out into the public eye.”

This year’s Battle of the Bands region competition took place at the respective region competition sites and the state competition took place at the Grand Theatre at Salt Lake Community College. “Nameless” is made up of five members who either go to Riverton High School or graduated from Riverton High School in the last year. The three girls in the group are sisters and receive great support from their mom, Debbie Jeffrey.

“I love seeing my daughters work together and practice before they perform,” Jeffrey said. “They have been playing music together for 12 years now. I used to have to direct them, but now they do it on their own.”

Although the Jeffrey sisters have been playing music together for 12 years, “Nameless” has only been performing together since 2022.

“I think they are successful because they have been playing music together for so many years, they have great supportive parents and a wonderful band teacher and mentor Nate Anderson who helps them along,” Jeffrey said.

The band got its start six years ago with just the Jeffrey sisters, but they were connected as they all went to the same elementary and junior high school. The other two members joined as they all decided to start making music together and have enjoyed the success they’ve shared for one year thus far.

“I am most proud of them when they get on stage and come alive because they are more on the reserved side,” Jeffrey said. “Once my daughter who plays drums got out there waving her arms and then threw her drumsticks at the end of the concert. It was awesome to see.”

“Nameless” performed in the Draper Jam in May and looks forward to upcoming performances in the future. A video of their state performance can be found on the Utah PTA Battle of the Bands YouTube channel.

The Utah PTA Battle of the Bands competition takes place each spring. More information can be found on the organization’s website. λ