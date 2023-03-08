 Skip to main content

Defending state champs return with talent

Mar 08, 2023

Carson:

Carson Moody returns for the Riverton Silverwolves baseball team that won the state title a year ago. Riverton went 25-8 on the year as it collected its first state title in baseball. 


Dylan Zullo:

Dylan Zullo was among the younger pitchers to step up during last year’s playoff run to the state championship. Riverton defeated Layton, Taylorsville, Bingham and Pleasant Grove before a three-game series with American Fork saw the Silverwolves games 2 and 3 18-8 and 8-3.  


Remington:

Remington Robins became the day 3 starter last year after injuries to Sam Beck and Zach Edwards. The depth of Riverton’s pitching staff proved critical as it came from behind to beat American Fork in the state championship series. 


State: 

Riverton finished second in region but was the only team to win its final game of the year, capping a magical run for its first state title in program history. 

