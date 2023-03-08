Back-to-back state champs looking to reload for another

Champs 1:



Lilly Heitz rounds the bases after a home run last year at Bingham. The junior only knows trophies in her two years with the Silverwolves softball program as Riverton has won both region and state titles in 2021 and 2022.







Champs 2:

Baylee Martinez could take the mound for Riverton replacing Kaysen Korth, the reigning Ms. Softball. The talented sophomore could split time with Kyli Carrell, who pitched some innings last year for the Silverwolves.







Champs 3 and wolf 3:

Head coach Katelyn Elliott high-fives Utah commit Jolie Mayfield in the state championship last year after Mayfield avoided the tag at home plate. Mayfield is the reigning 6A player of the year and was named to the MaxPreps All-American second team last year. Despite only playing two full seasons of softball at Riverton heading into her senior year (her freshman year was cut short after five games by Covid), Mayfield is six home runs away from breaking the state record. She has 32 home runs while the record is 37.







Champs 4:

Kyli Carrell returns for the Riverton Silverwolves. The junior pitched some innings last year while primarily playing first base. Riverton starts the season at home against Wasatch on April 8 before taking on defending 5A champs Spanish Fork March 14 at home as well.







Champs 5:

The Riverton High softball team has won the last two state championships.