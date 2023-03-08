After a quarterfinal finish a year ago, Silverwolves return with some key contributors

As a freshman, Emma Pennington recorded 41 goals and 16 assists. With the departure of leading goal scorer Livia Sargent to graduation, Pennington and Isabel Milner will be looked to for their offensive firepower.

Grace Degreef, seen here against Herriman last year, returns for a Silverwolves squad that went 10-8 a year ago, earning the No. 11 seed. Riverton would beat Fremont before falling to Lone Peak in the quarterfinals.

2023 Schedule:

March 14 @ Timpview



March 16 vs Skyline

March 21 vs Woods Cross

March 22 @ Highland

April 4 @ Olympus

April 6 @ Cedar Valley

April 11 vs Jordan

April 13 @ Mountain Ridge

April 15 vs Spanish Fork

April 18 vs West Jordan

April 20 @ Herriman

April 25 @ West

April 26 @ Park City

May 2 @ Bingham

May 4 vs Copper Hills

May 9 vs Mountain Ridge