After a quarterfinal finish a year ago, Silverwolves return with some key contributors

After a quarterfinal finish a year ago, Silverwolves return with some key contributorsMar 08, 2023 03:57PM ● By Travis Barton
As a freshman, Emma Pennington recorded 41 goals and 16 assists. With the departure of leading goal scorer Livia Sargent to graduation, Pennington and Isabel Milner will be looked to for their offensive firepower.
Grace Degreef, seen here against Herriman last year, returns for a Silverwolves squad that went 10-8 a year ago, earning the No. 11 seed. Riverton would beat Fremont before falling to Lone Peak in the quarterfinals.
2023 Schedule:
March 14 @ Timpview
March 16 vs Skyline
March 21 vs Woods Cross
March 22 @ Highland
April 4 @ Olympus
April 6 @ Cedar Valley
April 11 vs Jordan
April 13 @ Mountain Ridge
April 15 vs Spanish Fork
April 18 vs West Jordan
April 20 @ Herriman
April 25 @ West
April 26 @ Park City
May 2 @ Bingham
May 4 vs Copper Hills
May 9 vs Mountain Ridge