Mountain Ridge boys basketball hitting the final stretch

Mountain Ridge boys basketball hitting the final stretchFeb 03, 2023 11:45AM ● By Justin Adams
Senior guard Kyle Carley dribbles the ball up the floor against Highland. He finished the game with a team-high 15 points and 7 assists. (Justin Adams/City Journals)
The Mountain Ridge High School boys basketball team went 5-8 in a brutal preseason schedule featuring games against Brighton, Salem Hills, Pleasant Grove, Cypurs, Skyline and Olympus.
The Sentinels split its first two games of region beating West Jordan behind senior forward Jackson Moller’s 22 points and eight rebounds before losing to Bingham.
Junior forward Spencer Krainich goes up for a layup during the Sentinels’ win over Highland. (Justin Adams/City Journals)
Senior forward Jackson Moller is the Sentinels’ primary big man this season. He scored 14 points in their season opener. (Justin Adams/City Journals)