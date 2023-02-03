County library celebrates all-star readers just in time for NBA All-Star game

With Salt Lake City and the newly renamed Delta Center set to host the NBA All-Star game in February, the Salt Lake County Library system, including the Riverton Library, decided to celebrate a different kind of all-star.

All-Star Winter Reading, an all-ages, basketball-themed event presented in partnership with the Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office, will offer opportunities to read, create, learn, play and connect in Salt Lake County and beyond, while scoring big with books, Utah Jazz tickets and other prizes in the process.

“It’s kind of like we took the referee out of the game,” County Library Program Manager Nyssa Fleig said in a press release. “There are so many ways people can take part in Winter Reading, whether by reading; playing sports like basketball; jumping in on a board game; volunteering; visiting rec centers, museums, and parks; making new friends; or starting a new club. It’s really up to the participant.”

The program began Jan. 3 and runs through Feb. 18. Participants, all ages and abilities are welcome, may register any time during the program’s run.

Winter readers may participate through the County Library’s Beanstack app, a safe, secure, interactive activity tracking program or with paper reading records, available at any branch. Either method aims to keep All-Star Winter Reading stats a fun, engaging and rewarding experience.

Finishers will be entered into a drawing to win books and Utah Jazz tickets, with each of the County Library’s 18 branches giving away a pair of tickets. Finishers will also have the opportunity to meet NBA mascots and the County Library’s Owlexander the Owl at an exclusive event at the Library’s Viridian Event Center Feb. 15 in West Jordan.

More information on the County Library’s All-Star Winter Reading program can be found at thecountylibrary.org/WinterReading.

In addition to All-Star Winter Reading, Salt Lake County is boosting the NBA All-Star Experience with ticket giveaways and fan events. Learn more at slco.org/mayor/slco-all-star-experience.