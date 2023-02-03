The Bees are moving south

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Salt Lake Bees announced their intention to move from their current home in Salt Lake City to a new stadium to-be-built in Daybreak by 2025.

“The Larry H. Miller Company will build a baseball stadium in Daybreak, a master-planned community in South Jordan, Utah, for its Triple-A baseball team, the Salt Lake Bees. The privately financed stadium will serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County. Construction will begin this year, and the stadium will open for the 2025 baseball season,” the Bees announced in a press release.

While the exact location of the future stadium is not yet known, it’s expected to fall somewhere between the Trax line and Mountain View Corridor and between Lake Avenue and South Jordan Parkway.

The move comes about a year after the Larry H. Miller company purchased 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in the Daybreak area.

“The Larry H. Miller Company has been a collaborative partner, considering all aspects of the impact this business decision will have on the community. The South Jordan City Council and I have appreciated working with them and look forward to continuing our partnership on additional plans for this area,” South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey said.

Mayors of neighboring cities all chimed in on the news.

“While the stadium won’t be located in Herriman, it will still become an economic driver for our entire region! Exciting to see these types of amenities headed to our area,” Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer said.

“Just heard the news that the Bees are moving to South Jordan. Very close to our community off of Mountain View Corridor. I know I’ll be attending more games with this move,” Mayor Trent Staggs said.

As for resident reactions, many expressed concerns about how the new stadium might impact parking and traffic, among other things.

“As a homeowner who lives close to where this new stadium will be located, I have serious concerns about providing an adequate amount of parking so that the surrounding neighborhood streets will not be negatively impacted with overflow,” said one commenter on the Daybreak Facebook post announcing the move.