Jordan Education Foundation raised $75K student shopping spree

Hundreds of teens who may have gone without gifts this holiday season got an early Christmas thanks to a caring community and the Jordan Education Foundation. The Foundation raised $75,000 to provide a holiday shopping spree for more than 500 students in need throughout Jordan School District at their annual “Christmas for Kids” event.

On Dec. 10, the students partnered with volunteer chaperones who took them shopping at Walmart in South Jordan for everything from clothes and boots to beds, comforters, warm coats, and more. Every student got to spend $150.00 on holiday gifts. Santa Claus was there to spread some holiday cheer along with firefighters, police, and city leaders.