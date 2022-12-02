10 student-athletes sign letters of intent at Riverton

By Travis Barton | [email protected]

The athlete assembly line continues at Riverton.

Riverton High School featured 10 athletes on Nov. 11 who signed their national letters of intent to continue playing at the collegiate level.

The softball and girls soccer teams featured three each while the other four represented baseball, girls basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.

Softball, which has won the previous two state championships, saw reigning 6A player of the year Jolie Mayfield and Mariyah Delgado both sign for the University of Utah, while Kylee Ruesch signed for Salt Lake Community College.

Girls soccer, state champs in 2021, saw Ella Voorhees sign for Snow College and its two keepers from this past season both sign to go out of state in Jade Goulding (Lower Columbia Community College in Washington) and Annika Franz (North Dakota).

The lone male from the group of signees was pitcher Remington Robbins from the baseball team who signed to play at Utah Valley University.

Basketball player Anna Ross is taking her talents to Arizona where she signed for Park University.

Volleyball player Kaieva Johnson and gymnast Hailey Openshaw opted to stay in state as they signed for Utah and BYU, respectively.

The 10 signees is another sign of quality athletes at Riverton High School. This comes a year after one of the Silverwolves most successful years with girls soccer, baseball and softball all taking state, with multiple athletes continuing to play at places such as BYU, Utah, Weber State and a host of out of state schools. Three different athletes also earned 6A player of the year awards.

“Look at the athleticism in our high school and look at the time and effort these kids put in,” softball coach Katelyn Elliott told the Journal in June. “You’re seeing it more and more each year. Come out and support your teams.”

Remington Robbins - Baseball at Utah Valley University

Anna Ross - Girls Basketball at Park University (Missouri)

Mariyah Delgado - Softball at Utah

Jolie Mayfield - Softball at Utah

Kylee Ruesch - Softball at Salt Lake Community College

Annika Franz - Girls Soccer at North Dakota

Jade Goulding - Girls Soccer at Lower Columbia Community College (Washington)

Ella Voorhees - Girls Soccer at Snow College

Kaieva Johnson - Volleyball at Utah

Hailey Openshaw - Gymnastics at BYU