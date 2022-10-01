Riverton Police Department holds a grand opening for a new substation

By Peri Kinder | [email protected]

A ribbon cutting at Mountain View Village on Sept. 15, celebrated the opening of a Riverton Police Department substation that will serve residents on the city’s west side. Located at 13303 Teal Ridge Way, property for the substation was donated to Riverton by CenterCal Properties, the owner of Mountain View Village.

Riverton City elected officials joined CenterCal representatives and members of the RPD at the event where attendees could see a SWAT display, meet K9 Titan, pick up a police coloring book and crayons and visit an RPD motorcycle display. Free cinnamon rolls were provided to the public by WannaCinn at Mountain View Village.

“It’s going to be a huge benefit to Riverton and really enhance the police services we can deliver to the west side of the city,” Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said. “We’re very grateful that the executive team at CenterCal Development have agreed to do this and make this possible for us.”