The quirky papercrafts of local YouTuber Kristina Werner

By Dylan Wilcox | [email protected]

With nearly 500,000 followers on her YouTube channel, K Werner Designs founder, Kristina Werner focuses on her knack for arts and crafts which features step-by-step videos from how to create intricate cards to out-of-the-box scrapbooking.

Werner says her channel allows her to share her passion for papercraft with a supportive online community.

“YouTube is one of the center points to bring the papercraft community together, to invite people to connect by watching each other’s content and learning from each other,” Werner said.

Werner began her papercraft YouTube channel in July 2006, with her first video being posted in 2007. Her most popular video, “Easy Valentines Card” which was part of her Make a Card Monday series has 2.6 million views. Since then, her videos have garnered over 77 million views and has caught the attention of the corporate team at YouTube and was featured on their United States of YouTube Creator Map which highlights people across the country who are channeling their passions into their content and contributing to their local economies.

“YouTube gives its community of content creators the ability to build businesses and learn new skills, and the opportunity to earn revenue from the videos they create,” said Madeline Williams of MBooth.com, a content creation media firm based in New York. “According to the recently released 2021 State of the Creator Economy Report done in collaboration with Oxford Economics, YouTube’s creative ecosystem contributed $25 billion+ to the American economy and supported 425,000+ full-time equivalent jobs last year.”

Werner began livestreaming her projects to small audiences during the start of lockdown in April 2020. “Since the pandemic, for the first weeks, live streaming became very big with crafters. I started that back in April or May of 2020 and I’ve stuck with weekly streaming. It’s a great way to build community. The crafting community seems like a small little oasis. It’s a great, safe, lovely, kind and caring community that changes lives. I can’t count how many times I got an email from someone who was in a depressive mood but one of my videos helped them through it,” Werner said.

Werner worked as a graphic designer for Stampin’ Up, a stationary manufacturer based in Riverton. While working there in 2005, Werner started experimenting with different types of cards and projects at home which inspired her to teach others similar techniques she was learning herself.

“I would have people ask me, ‘How do you tie this type of knot?’ and I thought it would be so much better if I shared my knowledge online,” Werner said. Before YouTube, there was Google Video, which was a popular video-sharing platform in the early 2000s and before the term vlogging was coined, early content creators did online journaling. Werner became one of the earliest creators of papercraft on YouTube.