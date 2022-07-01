Redistricting shakes up Riverton’s state legislative district boundaries

By Michael J. Jewkes | [email protected]

Some changes are coming to Riverton’s representation in the state legislature.

Riverton’s city limits are currently covered by two different districts in the House of Representatives and one district in the Senate. These boundaries are subject to change. Every 10 years, following the national census, federal, state and local governments are required to redistrict their boundaries to account for population shifts and growth. Riverton, along with other growing cities in the western part of the Salt Lake valley, has boomed considerably in the last 10 years.

In light of the 2020 census, significant changes will be coming to House Districts 41 and 52. One new district will also be added to Riverton’s boundaries. Current districts will expire Jan. 1, 2023.

House District 41

Currently, House District 41 covers the majority of Riverton. With Utah County acting as its southern border and the Jordan River as its western border, House District 41 is massive. It also encompasses a small part of Herriman and the vast majority of Bluffdale.

Rep. Mark A. Strong currently represents House District 41. Strong is a Republican, winning his first election in 2018 against Democrat Wendy Garvin, who he also beat in 2020 as an incumbent to hold the seat.

In the proposed redistricting, House District 41 will be reassigned the designation of House District 47 and will shift north, giving up much of Bluffdale and Riverton, as well as all of its claim to Herriman. House District 47 will, however, gain most of Draper’s business district.

Although Strong will be appealing to a slightly ‘bluer’ demographic in 2022’s elections due to the redistricting, no democratic challenger has stepped forward. Instead, Strong will face David Lundgren, the nominee from the United Utah Party.

House District 52

While House District 52 covers only two neighborhoods within Riverton’s city limits, it has represented a group of residents who are often overlooked in government. With such close proximity to Herriman, it has become increasingly more common to group residents from these two neighborhoods with the city of Herriman.

One of the neighborhoods lies south of 13400 South and west of Mountain View Corridor, while the other lies south of 11800 South and west of 4000 West.

Rep. Candice B. Pierucci currently represents House District 52.

In the proposed redistricting, House District 52 will be reassigned the designation of House District 49. The district will lose a large chunk of Herriman and Riverton. Only Riverton’s southwestern most corner will remain in the district.

The Republican Pierucci will face Democrat Miles Pomeroy to retain her seat in the 2022 election.

House District 48

One final House District will be taking up a large part of Riverton’s boundaries following the 2022 elections. House District 48 has been drawn to cover the northwestern quarter of the city, reaching boundaries as far south as 13400 South and as far east as 2700 West.

Without an incumbent, this district will see a race in 2022 between two up and coming candidates. Democrat Katie Olsen will face Republican Jay Cobb. Olsen will be making her political debut, while Cobb will be returning to the political arena after losing in the primary election to Mia Love for U.S. House District 4 in 2012.

The proposed districts will go into effect at the start of the new year.