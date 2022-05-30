Summit Academy High School outstanding graduate: Making the most of his time

By Jet Burnham | [email protected]

Summit Academy High School 2022 graduate Colby Fox said the most important lesson he learned from his high school experience is that life moves fast.

“I feel like yesterday I was just a freshman in starting high school and all of a sudden I'm a senior graduating,” he said. “I’ve had all these experiences that have just flown by and it's just made me understand life is short.”

Colby feels like he made the most of his high school years. He served in student body leadership positions for three years, including student body president his senior year. In this role, he enjoyed organizing activities to keep students involved and build up school spirit within the tight-knit student body.

He also enjoyed the service opportunities it provided. Under his leadership, the annual school charity fundraiser had record-breaking earnings.

SAHS student government adviser Gary Dustin said Colby has had a positive influence on the school culture.

“Colby is an unassuming student who strives as president to put the needs of his school above his own personal agenda,” Dustin said. “When he ran for student body president, he didn’t do so because he thought he was the most deserving; instead, he saw an opportunity to serve the school that he loves. Through his leadership style, Colby brings out the best in those around him and gives them opportunity to shine. Thus, he has been a consistently positive influence on school culture.”

“He's always been just a natural leader ever since he was little,” Colby’s mom Julie said. “People would be just drawn to him.”

Colby made many friends as he participated in National Honor Society and debate. He performed well academically, being named an AP Capstone candidate, Mathematics Sterling Scholar and class salutatorian.

Colby is also an accomplished athlete, competing in varsity baseball three years and varsity wrestling four years, earning letters and named academic all state in both sports.

“His character is unbelievable and always is willing to help the team however he can,” SAHS wrestling coach Tyler Wagner said. “He leads by example and with his voice. Colby works hard in practice and is always willing to go the extra mile. Colby has a competitive edge that is unmatched. Winning isn't the only thing but certainly important to him which I’m sure drives him to succeed.”

Colby is driven to his many accomplishments by his competitive nature.

“He's very, very competitive,” his mother said. “That's why he likes to do all of this. He has some older siblings who have excelled in different areas, and he just is so ultra-competitive that he wanted to do it all and wanted to do it all really well.”

Colby said his high school experiences have set himself up for the future he wants and in the way he interacts with others.

“Throughout high school, I've just been trying to establish my character of who I am and what I'm going to be like when I grow older and how I'm going to treat others, so that's what I've strived for,” he said.

Colby’s future plans include serving a mission for his church and studying mathematics at BYU.