Riverton softball repeats as 6A champs

By Travis Barton | [email protected]

The unthinkable happened.

Riverton High softball gave up a run.

But they drove in 11 to cap an 11-1 win over West to capture the 6A state title, making it back-to-back state championships.

After cruising through the playoffs not allowing a single run, and scoring 97 runs themselves entering the second game of the championship series, it was almost odd to see an opponent score against the nationally-ranked Silverwolves.

The run proved little consolation though as Riverton knocked in 11 across six innings to clinch its third championship in program history.

The championship-clinching game at BYU’s Miller Field saw Kaysen Korth dominate from the mound once again rarely letting West get runners in scoring position.

Five Riverton batters knocked in multiple RBIs from up and down the lineup with Jolie Mayfield banging a three-run homer to right-center. And aggressive baserunning from the likes of Mayfield, Kyli Carrell and Tessa Hogue earned the Silverwolves further runs. A Kylee Ruesch triple had Mayfield pulling her left arm back to avoid the tag at home to make it 4-0 in the first inning.

The Silverwolves defense made some tough outs, from Lexi Shaver’s reflexive defensive stop and throw at third base to Ruesch’s long throw from the outfield to hold a runner at third.

Riverton’s Chloe Woods, a senior, had a walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth to complete the 10-run victory with her last at-bat in a Riverton uniform.

The championship marks the third for the Silverwolves softball program, all of them coming in the last seven years under head coach Katelyn Elliott.

Editor’s note: the July issue of the Riverton Journal will feature a deep dive into Riverton’s special season.