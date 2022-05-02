Councilmember Troy McDougal reflects on first two years in office

By Michael J. Jewkes | [email protected]

“I’m just an old farm boy from West Jordan,” Councilmember Troy McDougal told the City Journals. From visiting his grandfather’s farm as a kid, McDougal was guided back to Riverton, wanting the same rural lifestyle he remembers from his childhood.

Before running for office, the councilmember worked as a real estate broker, investment broker, entrepreneur, coach and religious educator for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He even ran Chillz Frozen Yogurt, a local business in Riverton.

Now, McDougal holds a seat on the Riverton City Council. Representing District 2, McDougal’s first term on the council has not been a breeze.

McDougal’s journey began with a slim victory for the seat over Tracie Halvorsen by a margin of only 110 votes. Since his election in 2019, McDougal has served on a number of committees and advocated for a number of initiatives and issues.

As for priorities, McDougal has two main focus areas. “Number one, growth…number two, financial,” McDougal said, continuing, “My role is to represent the masses.”

Riverton has increased in population significantly in the past 10 years. With the Salt Lake Valley expanding year after year, Riverton has been no stranger to outside influences and invading real estate differences. Rezone applications have become a common occurrence for the council. “Growth is happening all around us…” McDougal says.

Maintaining Riverton’s semi-rural feel has been a large priority for McDougal. “We respect the existing zoning,” McDougal added. Understanding the importance of commercial businesses in Riverton’s fiscal well-being, he added, “Commercial in commercial areas, residential in residential areas.”

As for the councilman’s second priority, the city’s financial stability has been superior to that of neighboring cities throughout the pandemic. New infrastructure projects like introducing broadband internet into the city is a prime example, with much of the debt avoided through private investment and federal grants.

“If we can [eliminate] our debt while building our tax base, then we don’t get in a situation where we have to rely on raising taxes on people,” McDougal said. “By being frugal with what we spend, we don’t get into a situation where we’re increasing debt.”

During McDougal’s term, a great help has been the unity of the Riverton City Council. According to McDougal, the council shares a similar vision for the city. “We may have some different ideas on how to bring that about…but all of us have been united in that vision.” Some differences have occurred on issues like zoning and timing for certain projects, but ultimately the council’s shared vision has kept them moving forward in working to provide the best service possible to Riverton residents.

As for the councilman’s future in politics, he says “I don’t have great political aspirations to go beyond.” McDougal added “I love where I live. My goal of serving was to preserve that,” which proves his belief in his motto “love where you live!”

McDougal is open to hearing from his constituents District 2. The councilmember’s contact information can be found at rivertonutah.gov.