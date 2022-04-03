Riverton’s Tish Buroker honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter

By Dylan Wilcox | [email protected]

Chapter and community members of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered to recognize Riverton Council Member,Tish Buroker on Saturday, March 12. Buroker received the chapter’s annual Patriot award, recognized by the chapter as an individual who embodies patriotism through the preservation of history in the Riverton community.

“I am very passionate about history in general,” Buroker said. “Especially Riverton’s history. If you do not share about history, it is hard to appreciate the place you are.” The Daughters of the American Revolution emphasizes three main aspects: promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The nonprofit organization was founded by four women in 1890. Since then, DAR has grown to include nearly 200,000 members in 3,000 chapters around the world.

Dawn Fleishans, the DAR Spirit of America Chapter Regent, was asked in March 2019 to form a chapter for the growing members in the Salt Lake Valley. Fleishans started the South Jordan-based chapter in September 2019. The chapter started with only seven members, to form a board, which turned into 12 members to create a chapter and has since grown to 55 members in Herriman, Riverton, South Jordan and surrounding communities. DAR is a “nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through education,” according to DAR’s website.

“We are a lineage-based society,” Fleishans said. “We are all connected to a Revolutionary War patriot. We can prove our lineage back to the War.” DAR is an organization whose members must show that they are directly descended from an individual who was involved in the American Revolutionary War.

Marianne Crump, the chapter’s Chaplin and American Histories Committee Chair. joined the chapter three years ago. She was drawn to the organization because of its dedication to the preservation of national and local history.

“Being a descendant of a patriot is how you get in [to DAR], but once you’re in, it’s a service organization,” Crump said. The chapter has organized several food drives, raised donations for veterans and even gathered school supplies for teachers who work at Westvale Elementary.

“We sponsored a teacher who needed markers, sanitary items, stickers,” Fleishans said. She reached out to chapter members who pooled together funds to buy school supplies for the elementary school teacher. “That is our way of being present in the schools,” she added.

The current project the Spirit of America DAR chapter is pursuing is creating 20 gift bags for expectant mothers of active-duty military members at Camp Williams. The donations include diapers, baby wipes, books, toys and quilts for those families on base expecting a child soon. DAR has worked with the outreach coordinator at Camp Williams and organized a Spring Baby Shower drive which will be delivering those donations to families at the base.

Having just founded the chapter before the pandemic hit, growing in numbers was difficult, as was retaining membership, but they managed to stay afloat by reaching out to members on their birthdays and keeping in constant contact about individuals’ needs.

“We would go by their home with a birthday gift, just knock on their door,” Fleishans said. “We had so many brand-new members that had never been to a meeting because of COVID, and when I talked to them, they said they know no one,” Crump added. At their chapter anniversary, the board organized a celebration which was held remotely, but distributed party bags to members of the chapter.

“I think one of the ways we’ve been successful is recognizing the amount of time it takes to be part of the chapter,” Crump said. “We recognize people for the work they do as a pat on the back.”

One of those recognized in the chapter meeting was nine-year-old Avery, who traveled to over 100 different U.S. national parks and monuments. She drew a patriotic depiction of the American flag and U.S. soldiers.

Fleishans was the first member of her family to join DAR. “I was researching my family history one night and came across ‘The Sons of the American Revolution,’” she said. As Fleishans continued her research, she came across the Daughters of the American Revolution. “It hit on everything I’ve ever wanted to do: the service, the education, and as a military spouse, the patriotism. I did my research, found I was directly descended from a patriot and have been a DAR member for five years now this April,” Fleishans said.

Crump was always aware of DAR as a genealogist. “I always knew I had a patriot in my line, but it took me a while to get to the organization. But it felt like it was the right time in my life – I had the extra time, the extra money and the ability to do it. My only regret is I didn’t join sooner,” Crump said. “It’s the kind of organization that I feel we’re making a difference in the community, and I feel the time and effort is worth it,” she added.

“I am so pleased that there is a chapter of DAR in the south end of the valley,” Buroker said. “I have been aware of their good work for many years as they faithfully attend the naturalization ceremonies for new citizens and speak to the history and meaning of America. They have already made a tremendous difference here in Riverton with the Wreaths Across America program which is well supported by Riverton residents.”

Those interested in learning more about the Daughters of the American Revolution can do so on their website, www.DAR.org.