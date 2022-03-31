Riverton downs Bingham 12-4 with huge third inning

Riverton downs Bingham 12-4 with huge third inningMar 31, 2022 07:36PM ● By Travis Barton
Sophomore Lilly Heitz heads home to her cheering teammates after smacking a homer in the crucial region victory over Bingham. (Travis Barton/City Journals)
By Travis Barton | [email protected]
Riverton experienced two firsts during its pivotal 12-4 region win over rival Bingham.
The Silverwolves allowed more runs than they had all season and fell behind for the first time.
But none of it mattered.
A seven-run fourth inning and 16 hits scattered across the game saw Riverton overcome the adversity.
After falling behind 2-0 in the bottom of the third keyed by a double from Bingham's Noe Barawis, the Silverwolves responded immediately.
Jolie Mayfield led off the fourth with a single that would see the dam burst. After several more singles saw the score tied up at 2. Sophomore Lilly Heitz hit a single to right center driving in two more runs to keep the momentum going.
Then a passed ball and single by Kaysen Korth drove in two more runs before Mayfield bookended the inning with a double to make it 7-2.
Riverton was threatening in the third inning, stranding two runners due to excellent defense from Bingham's Chloe Latu at third base.
The response continued into the fifth where the talented bats of Riverton tacked on three more runs.
Heitz would punctuate the victory in the seventh inning with a solo home run.
Riverton's pristine base running and pinpoint defense also contributed to the crucial win.
For Bingham, it was the most runs given up by pitcher Korth and Riverton all season with five hits scattered across seven innings and running up the pitch count on Korth getting on base with a couple walks to put pressure on the Silverwolves.
With the loss the Miners fall to 6-1 while Riverton improves to 12-0. The two will meet again at Riverton on April 28.
