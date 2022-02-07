Google Fiber comes to Riverton

By Michael J. Jewkes

“By 2023, Google Fiber will be available to everyone in the city.” Mayor Trent Staggs said in an interview following his second swearing in as mayor of Riverton City.

Introducing broadband infrastructure to the city has been one of the flagship accomplishments of Mayor Trent Staggs’ first term as mayor. Lobbying for an agreement with Google to construct fiber optic cables in the city will bring new revenue to the city and continue the mayor and city council’s pattern of lowering expenses and raising revenue for the city. “2% of revenue from google fiber goes to the city.” Staggs said regarding the new project.

The $1.2 million project will not only raise revenue but will also avoid dipping into the city budget. Adding broadband is listed as appropriate uses of funds for recipients of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, an economic recovery package that appropriates $350 billion in federal funds to state and local governments, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The SLFRF is a part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law in March of 2021.

In Riverton City Council's final meeting of 2021, the resolution to approve an agreement with Google Fiber and the city of Riverton was brought before the council. Although it was never discussed in the council meeting, President Biden's relief package is set to fund the broadband project in Riverton this year.

Mayor Staggs has expressed dissimilarity with many decisions of the Biden Administration. From tax policy to mask mandates, the newly reelected mayor has been openly against the president in almost every issue. This has not been the case however with the administration’s recent federal economic relief and infrastructure packages. Riverton stands to benefit greatly from both COVID-19 relief packages as well as the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The city isn’t the only one who stands to gain from these economic packages. Vivakor, a clean energy company where Staggs serves on the board of directors, is expected by economists to grow greatly in revenue because of President Biden’s new infrastructure bill. The city of Riverton is also set to grow in revenue by not only receiving 2% of income from the project, but also avoiding the heavy upfront costs by using funds entirely from the American Rescue Plan.

Jacob Grace, from Google Fiber Utah, was optimistic about quick completion of the project saying, “the process is 6 to 8 months,” and “construction would begin in quarter 3 and 4 with the complete build out in 2023.” Upon request from Councilmember Sheldon Stewart to begin construction in areas of the city with worse connection, Grace responded positively. Grace says he aims to work with staff to, “address areas of the city that may be struggling with connection.” The resolution to approve the construction of Google Fiber throughout the city was passed unanimously by the Riverton City Council, 4-0.