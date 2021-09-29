Riverton football opens league play

By JJ Thomson | [email protected]

With strong wins against Dixie and Cyprus at home and anaway win against Pleasant Grove, the Silverwolves are heading into 6A Region 3 play against a tough division this year. The Silverwolves are currently tied for 4th place in the highly stacked Region 3 division. Mountain Ridge is currently in first place with a 6-0 overall record, and 1-0 in league play.Right behind them is West Jordan who just recently edged out the Silverwolves 20-16. Bingham, who is also 3-3, is currently in thirdplace, simply due to their league win against Herriman 27-10. However, this upcoming Friday, the Silverwolves have a chance to swap places, as the Miners will play region leader Mountain Ridge. The Silverwolves will take on the Copper Hills Grizzlies, currently 0-6 after being routed by the Sentinels 42-0 while at home.

Leading the Silverwolves this season is junior quarterback Jake Meyers, whose eight touchdown passes is currently the most by all players in the 6A Region 3 division, although West Jordan’s senior quarterback Boston Farmer is right behind him with seventouchdown passes to one interception. Meyers has 810 yards on 60 completions; completing 55% of his passes, while throwing five interceptions as well. Senior Sau Tafisi had also added eight touchdowns on the ground as well. Another stat leader, Tafisi currently has the longest run of the season in the division after an 88-yard scamper against Cyprus. Tafisi's 118 touches, have resulted in 589 yards for the running back, averaging 98.2 YPG. Riverton will need to rely on Tafisi when the Grizzlies visit on September 24. The Grizzlies have given up over 100 yards on the ground every game this season, and Tafisi should be able to continue to expose Copper Hills' defense en route to another 100-yard game. The Silverwolves have been more of a second half team during this season, so hopefully the offense can get started early in this regional matchup.

Anchoring the defense is senior defensive end Ethan Vernon, who is averaging 44 total tackles with 20 solo tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. And on the other end of the D- line is other senior defensive end Andrew Schouten, providing Head Coach Jody Morgan a strong one-two punch on the edge. Schouten currently leads all Silverwolves with five sacks, 27 tackles (14 solos) and just like Vernon, 14.5 TFL.

Out of the four games remaining in the regular season, Riverton played both Herriman and Bingham last year, splitting the series by beating Bingham 20-17, and dropping the match up with Herriman17-0. The games against Copper Hills and Bingham will be played at home, while Riverton will have to travel to Herriman on October 1, and again on October 8 against Mountain Ridge. The outcome of those games will determine the Silverwolves placing in the 6A state tournament. The first round of games starts on October 22.











