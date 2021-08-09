Concerts in the Park returns for August

After a year hiatus, like most things, Riverton’s Concerts in the Park return for the month of August.

Each Sunday at 6 p.m. at Riverton City Park, 1452 West 12600 South, will see a new musical group hit the stage. Residents are encouraged to come, bring their own blanked or lawn chair and spread out on the grass.

The concerts, which started in 2015, will feature Bluegrass Thunder on Aug. 1, a bluegrass band based out of Utah Valley known for bandmembers banter and jokes.

Aug. 8 will see Trenton McKean grace the stage. The singer-songwriter is known for his “working class songs pleayed with street life grit, authenticity and heartland soul” according to his website.

Aug. 15 has four-man band Relativity lined up to bring their extensive catalog of hit song covers.

Finally, Aug. 22 will close out the series with country singer Mark Owens.



