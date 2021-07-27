Riverton Rodeo: skydivers, churros and renaming the arena

By Mathew Baron | [email protected]

A day at the rodeo can be a pleasure.

As part of Riverton Town Days, a multi-day and multi-venue festival over the Fourth of July week, the city held a two-day rodeo at the Riverton Rodeo Arena.

Sold out both days, the rodeo saw long lines, plenty of food vendors, a national anthem sung by Gretchen Chidester and skydivers who greeted the crowd with red, white and blue colors.

While deep fried meat and candy are standard rodeo food, one food truck stood out amongst the soda, ice cream and dinner options: Churrology Truck.

The Churrology truck team of Preston Norton and Matt Basham run a growing business in Riverton. Popular enough that they are building a second Churrology truck to get them into even more events. They can be found on social media at Facebook and Instagram. In two hours, they put out 700 churros.

“We always thought about doing a food truck,” Norton said about the origin of Churrology with his good friend Basham. “We kicked around the idea for a while. I got the idea of why don't you do churros. We decided let’s see if it sticks. We opened up as a proof-of-concept. We found out within about two weeks the concept was a good one. It just exploded.”

They do a number of events in the Riverton area. If you need churros on the spot then you can reach them at [email protected].

As the rush of traffic was starting to die down for the night, Mayor Trent Staggs stopped by. The Circle J rodeo and the Mascro Family run the rodeo, which featured a dedication to the family that started the rodeo in Utah.

Thanking the contributions of the Mascro Family, Staggs, along with the Riverton government, is currently renaming this venue The Circle J Rodeo Arena.