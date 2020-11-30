UDOT ramping up construction on 12600 South–Bangerter intersection

By Justin Adams | [email protected]

Southwest Valley motorists have likely noticed the beginning of a new construction project around 12600 South and Bangerter Highway in recent months.

The Utah Department of Transportation project will create a “freeway-style interchange” at the intersection, allowing traffic on Bangerter Highway to continue unabated through 12600 South. It will also improve east–west traffic flow along 12600 South.

The $55 million project is part of a broader effort by UDOT to upgrade Bangerter Highway by replacing intersections with overpasses and on- and off-ramps. Other intersections that have already undergone the transformation include 5400 South, 7000 South, 9000 South and 11400 South. Those updates have already helped to shave eight minutes off a commute from one end of Bangerter to the other, according to UDOT.

In addition to 12600 South, the intersections at 6200 South and 10400 South are also planned to be transformed this year, further cutting commute times for residents of the west side of the valley. Together, the three projects have a price tag of $147 million.

The long-term benefit of creating these new interchanges will come with some short-term headaches due to the construction, which will necessitate a “long-term closure for east–west traffic” through the intersection, according to UDOT. That closure is expected to happen sometime in February.

Meanwhile, construction crews are busy relocating utilities and building up an embankment on the east side of the highway for a future on- and off-ramps.