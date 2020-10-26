Mountain Ridge volleyball levels up in second year

By Justin Adams | [email protected]

The Mountain Ridge volleyball program has made quite a leap from year one to year two.

Last year, the Sentinels went 12-19 overall, with a 3-9 record in Region play. This year, they’ve flipped things around, with a 19-7 overall record and a 7-3 region record (with two games left to play).

“We’re happy with where we started and where we’ve come to. We’ve made some good progress,” said assistant coach David Johnston.

Senior outside hitter Sammy Perry leads the team with 323 kills, which is about as much as the next three players combined. She also leads all 5A players in that category.

“Sammy Perry has been outstanding all year. She leads the state in kills. Done a really good job as a leader, as a silent assassin kind of person—who plays really well and keeps our team up,” Johnston said.

Four other seniors have been major contributors this season, including at the all-important positions of setter and libero.

“Brooklynn Fonua, our setter, has done a really good job moving the ball around,” Johnston said. “Nikki Madden and Olivia Allen bring a lot of energy. And Janessa Olson is our libero, she does a great job, really sees the ball well and controls the back court for us.”

At press time, Mountain Ridge had two remaining games against Lehi (5-2) and Mountain View (4-2) before the start of playoffs.

As opposed to previous years in which the state volleyball playoffs were held at Utah Valley University, the first three rounds of matches will be hosted at the higher-seeded team’s home court. Then the final four will take place at Salt Lake Community College on Nov. 6 and 7. Johnston thinks the Sentinels can “make some noise” during the playoffs.

"I think just enjoying the journey and improving as we've gone along and getting ourselves an opportunity to win at the end is something we're hoping for as we get into state," Johnston said.




















