Riverton officials host city hall open house to showcase new upgrades

By Kirk Bradford | [email protected]

An open house was held last month at Riverton City Hall for residents and neighbors on Sept. 1. All were invited to chat with elected officials and tour the building. Officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for all of the updates that have taken place at city hall over the last 18 months.

“We were able to show off the building's history as the former Riverton Elementary School while also highlighting the updates,” said Joy Johnson, Riverton’s City historian. Johnson guided the City Journals on a tour of the building, including the mayor’s office, which is decorated with pictures of Abraham Lincoln and the Constitution. The mayor’s office is a large room containing a large polished wooden desk with a view of the room and also of the framed letter of praise from President Donald Trump.

Updates to the building include a renovated frontage area with parking space and fountain, new digital sign, new lobby area, new flooring, new indoor and outdoor signage, new artwork, renovated council chamber and new historical room. There are future plans for the art’s council to build, said Johnson.

Posters highlighting the history of the building were on display. The new historical room contains ceiling high, dark wooden shelves. Contained behind glass are decades of Riverton history over the years.

After the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Mayor Staggs thanked all the staff and said, “The whole front of the building looks phenomenal, and the historic society did fantastic work to bring this all together.”