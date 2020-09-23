Riverton’s day of remembrance

By Kirk Bradford | [email protected]

Throughout Riverton this month, the city held multiple events in a day of remembrance for those affected by the events of 9/11. Throughout the town, flags were being displayed starting on Sept. 7 through Sept. 13.

The day of the anniversary, in remembrance of those who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States. Distinct educational displays were presented at five locations in the city containing sobering facts about that fateful day. Families and individuals were invited to visit each location to learn or be reminded of the toll the terrorist attack took on our nation.

To help engage younger children, Riverton conducted a flag contest. The contest involved taking a selfie or picture with family at each location and email all five photos to city staff for a chance to win a family gift basket valued at over $50. The winner will be selected at random from submissions shortly after the event.

Following the flag contest, the city hosted the “Patriot Day Car Show Parade”. The parade included hundreds of rare and antique vehicles who came from all over northern Utah. They drove through many Riverton neighborhoods on a 14-mile parade route. Residents and neighbors watched the parade anywhere along the route to practice proper social distancing.

The culminating event involved planning and executing a firework show from multiple locations. The Riverton Patriotic Firework Show began on Sept. 11 at 9:11 p.m. The show was synced to a live soundtrack on Utah’s radio station KODJ 94.1 FM. The show involved educational messages about 9/11, patriotic music and, of course, the large firework show at Centennial Park, Monarch Meadows Park and Riverton City Park.

The Riverton Remembers 9/11 initiative is planned to help the community remember the innocent people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack that day 19 years ago. Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said in a prepared statement:

“Our goal with these events is to provide our residents with an opportunity to reflect on the tragedies that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, in ways that are both reverential and unifying. Our nation came together in an unprecedented way following the terrorist attacks 19 years ago. It is my hope that we can remember those who died, honoring their lives with a newfound commitment to advancing the ideals of our founding: freedom, equality and self-governance, remembering that even today in what can be a very divisive world, that there is so much more that unites us as Americans than divides us.

