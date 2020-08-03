Riverton football to kick off season Aug. 14

Photos by Travis Barton

After a season in which Riverton started 6-1 only to finish 6-5 with a first-round loss to perennial power Lone Peak, the Silverwolves hope to improve upon their 2019 season.

Riverton starts the season at home on Aug. 14 against Pleasant Grove, which it lost to 28-14 in last year’s season opener.

The Silverwolves went 4-1 in their non-region schedule last year, with Pleasant Grove as their only loss before reeling off wins against West Jordan, Mountain Ridge, Granger and Kearns. Two of those games were close with Riverton slipping by West Jordan 15-12 and Kearns 32-26, while the other two were blowouts over Mountain Ridge 50-0 and Granger 45-14.

Riverton plays each of those teams again this season, minus Mountain Ridge, which is replaced with a road game at Lehi.

Once region hits, the Silverwolves, who finished 2-3 in region play, will contend with tough opponents in Jordan, Copper Hills, rival Herriman and perennial powers Bingham and East. Riverton has home games against Jordan and East but goes on the road to Copper Hills, Bingham and Herriman.

Last year, Riverton lost its final three games of region to Bingham, East and Herriman to finish as the 13th seed in the new RPI rankings. Its seeding pitted them against No. 20 seed Lone Peak, which having had an ineligible player, was forced to forfeit five of its wins, dropping to a lower seed it would not have normally had. Riverton would lose 37-8.





2020 Schedule:

Aug. 14, vs Pleasant Grove

Aug. 21, at West Jordan

Aug. 28, at Lehi

Sept. 4, vs Granger

Sept. 11, vs Kearns

Sept. 18, vs Jordan (2019, W 30-29)

Sept. 25, at Copper Hills (2019, W 31-6)

Oct. 2, at Bingham (2019, L 13-34)

Oct. 9, vs East (2019, L 0-14)

Oct. 15, at Herriman (2019, L 12-14)