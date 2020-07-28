UHSAA finalizes decision to proceed with regular fall sports schedule

"The Association’s governing board affirmed plans to proceed with fall sports as scheduled, with a continued focus on following established best practices from national and local governing/advisory organizations," read a statement on the UHSAA website.



This means fall sports will get underway starting on August 4, when non-region games start up for girls soccer.



No shaking hands before or after games

Players and coaches on the sideline are encouraged to wear masks

Fans are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing isn't feasible

Players, coaches and fans should not participate if they are sick