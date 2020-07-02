Outstanding Teachers of 2020

By Jet Burnham | [email protected]

Jordan Education Foundation honored 61 teachers--one from every school in Jordan District--as this year’s Outstanding Educators. JEF members were joined by proud principals, colleagues, family members and even neighbors to surprise the educators with balloons, yard signs, gift bags, honking and cheering outside their homes and schools.

“I think the timing could not have been better,” said JEF Executive Director Steven Hall, who acknowledged teachers have worked extra hard this year. “I think it was an absolute morale boost for all of our teachers, not just the ones who were recognized, but all of the teachers that we’re able to celebrate. They don't expect pats on the back but they deserve them.”

The 2020 JEF Outstanding Educators from this area are:

Jessica Bell'Aver, Bluffdale Elementary School

Dawn Taylor, Midas Creek Elementary

Larisa Nageli, Mountain Point Elementary

Sanya Payne, Riverton Elementary

Peggy Coupe, Rosamond Elementary School

Cammie Chang, Rose Creek Elementary School

Teresa Rosetti, Southland Elementary School

Brittney Broadhead, Oquirrh Hills Middle

Sadie Gearheart, South Hills Middle

Laura Taylor, Riverton High School

Brandon Palmer, JATC - South Campus

Susie Cuzme, Kauri Sue Hamilton School

Additionally, JEF awarded student scholarships to:

Mitchelle Vallejo, Bingham HS

Ezra McFarland, Riverton HS

Tate Lindsey, Mountain Ridge HS

Alec Reynolds, Herriman HS