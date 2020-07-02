Outstanding Teachers of 2020
Jul 02, 2020 12:56PM
●
By Jet Burnham
RSL Mascot Leo the Lion joined JEF members to celebrate Outstanding Teachers of the Year. (Jordan Education Foundation)
By Jet Burnham | [email protected]
Jordan Education Foundation honored 61 teachers--one from every school in Jordan District--as this year’s Outstanding Educators. JEF members were joined by proud principals, colleagues, family members and even neighbors to surprise the educators with balloons, yard signs, gift bags, honking and cheering outside their homes and schools.
“I think the timing could not have been better,” said JEF Executive Director Steven Hall, who acknowledged teachers have worked extra hard this year. “I think it was an absolute morale boost for all of our teachers, not just the ones who were recognized, but all of the teachers that we’re able to celebrate. They don't expect pats on the back but they deserve them.”
The 2020 JEF Outstanding Educators from this area are:
Jessica Bell'Aver, Bluffdale Elementary School
Dawn Taylor, Midas Creek Elementary
Larisa Nageli, Mountain Point Elementary
Sanya Payne, Riverton Elementary
Peggy Coupe, Rosamond Elementary School
Cammie Chang, Rose Creek Elementary School
Teresa Rosetti, Southland Elementary School
Brittney Broadhead, Oquirrh Hills Middle
Sadie Gearheart, South Hills Middle
Laura Taylor, Riverton High School
Brandon Palmer, JATC - South Campus
Susie Cuzme, Kauri Sue Hamilton School
Additionally, JEF awarded student scholarships to:
Mitchelle Vallejo, Bingham HS
Ezra McFarland, Riverton HS
Tate Lindsey, Mountain Ridge HS
Alec Reynolds, Herriman HS